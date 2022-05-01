Miss being outside your home? Good news! We're bringing out-of-home to you
Our OOH From Home webinar series covers all things OOH, with an eye on figuring out what to do next once things start getting back to normal
Why programmatic DOOH is now a must
The past year has served to confirm the importance of digital channels as marketers attempt to understand and respond to consumers’ ever-evolving behaviors. This in turn has accelerated the technological currents already in motion in out-of-home. Now, we ask, where does programmatic DOOH go from here?
Speaker: Alexie Lopez, Director of DSP partnerships
Global OOH Insights
Join four OOH experts in a discussion of the current trends in DOOH, the latest in programmatic standards, what role associations play in our industry and how unique local insights in AdTECH can be applied to businesses around the world. All this topped off with a Q&A session!
Speakers: Adrian Cotterill, Editor in Chief of the DailyDOOH Fiona Fitzgibbon, Founder, Diversiffi, Media Tim Harvey, Founder, Knitting Media, Adam Green, SVP, GM Programmatic platforms, Broadsign
The fundamentals of programmatic digital OOH
Programmatic DOOH is the talk of the town but what on earth is it? What does it mean for your agency or your brand, and why is it important? We’ll answer all of the questions you’ve wanted to ask but were too embarrassed to.
Speaker: Ben Allman, Sales Director, ANZ
Optimize OOH sales through automation: Spotlight on Broadsign Direct
Want to optimize your OOH sales? Don't miss our webinar laying out the many ways you can automate your sales process through Broadsign Direct and work smarter, faster, and more efficiently than ever before.
Speakers: Cecile Roney, Product Owner, Broadsign Direct & Thomas Okeke, Sales Director NA
Data-driven & dynamic DOOH: A case study
DOOH is at its most powerful when it’s being used to deliver dynamic content. In this webinar, we’ll go over important concepts for delivering dynamic DOOH, capped off with a case study that shows best practices in action.
Speaker: Jody Smith, Technical Enablement
How impressions are measured in OOH
Audience numbers in DOOH are a little different than marketing channels you're likely most familiar with. In this webinar, we'll cover how impressions are calculated in DOOH and go over the challenges and opportunities standardized measurement presents.
Speaker: Adam Kahansky, Senior Account Executive
Six steps to add digital to your OOH business
Entering the digital out-of-home space requires good planning and a lot of technical know-how. Want to take the plunge yourself? Don't miss our webinar covering the essential steps you and your business will need to take in order to succeed.
Speaker: Jody Smith, Technical Enablement
Evolving your business for programmatic: sales, operations, finance and more
If you're looking into joining the programmatic era, now's the time to act. Programmatic affects your OOH business in many ways, and in this webinar we'll go over how each of your business divisions must get ready for this new way of selling.
Speaker: Adam Green, Sr. Vice President, Strategy
Using Programmatic DOOH to create omnichannel ad experiences
DOOH is big, bright and bold, and is a powerful channel to extend the reach and context of marketing messages. In this webinar, we'll cover how you can leverage programmatic DOOH to create audience segments for retargeting and proximity triggering.
Speaker: Drew Thachuk, Programmatic Partnerships, North America
7 key steps to modernize your OOH business
OOH businesses that invest in upgrading and modernizing the way they work will be the ones poised for success in the months and years ahead. Forget about business as usual and look ahead to a brighter future by following the tips presented in this webinar.
Speaker: Christian Moody, Director of Implementation Services EMEA
Broadsign Publish product update: mobile-friendly features, remote activation and screen groups
Want to work with your mobile? Activate emergency messaging quicker? Efficiently schedule messages to batches of screens all at once? Check out how you can do all those things and more in our Couch Side Chat.
Speaker: Martin Nadeau, Broadsign Publish Product Owner