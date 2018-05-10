Privacy Policy

In order to provide our full range of services, we may collect the following types of information:
Information you provide – When you sign up for a Broadsign Account or other Broadsign service or promotion that requires registration, we ask you for personal information (such as your name, email address and an account password). For certain services, we may also request credit card or other payment account information which we maintain in encrypted form on secure servers. We may combine the information you submit under your account with information from other Broadsign services or third parties in order to provide you with a better experience and to improve the quality of our services. For certain services, we may give you the opportunity to opt out of combining such information.
Cookies – When you visit Broadsign, we send one or more cookies – a small file containing a string of characters – to your computer that uniquely identifies your browser. We use cookies to improve the quality of our service by storing user preferences and tracking user trends.
Log information – When you access Broadsign services, our servers automatically record information that your browser sends whenever you visit a website. These server logs may include information such as your web request, Internet Protocol address, browser type, browser language, the date and time of your request and one or more cookies that may uniquely identify your browser.
User communications – When you send email or other communications to Broadsign, we may retain those communications in order to process your inquiries, respond to your requests and improve our services.
data sources
We collect Personal Data only from the Data Subject unless one of the following apply:
- The nature of the business purpose necessitates collection of the Personal Data from other persons or bodies.
- The collection must be carried out under emergency circumstances in order to protect the vital interests of the Data Subject or to prevent serious loss or injury to another person.
If Personal Data is collected from someone other than the Data Subject, we inform the Data Subject of the collection unless one of the following apply:
- The Data Subject has received the required information by other means.
- The information must remain confidential due to a professional secrecy obligation