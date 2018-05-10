Privacy Policy

At Broadsign we recognize that privacy is important. This Privacy Policy applies to all of the products, services and websites offered by Broadsign International, Inc. or its subsidiaries or affiliated companies; collectively, Broadsign's “services”.

For any questions or concerns regarding this Privacy Policy or Broadsign's treatment of personal information, please feel free to contact us at broadsign-info@broadsign.com or write to us at: 1100 Robert-Bourassa, 12th Floor Montreal, Quebec Canada H3B 3A5.

EU-US, SWISS-US PRIVACY SHIELD, CANADA'S ANTI-SPAM LEGISLATION AND PERSONAL INFORMATION PROTECTION AND ELECTRONIC DOCUMENT ACT NOTICE

We may receive Personal Data from individuals in the European Economic Area and/or Switzerland. We adhere to the EU-US and the Swiss-US Privacy Shield Principles (Privacy Shield Principles), with respect to the collection, use, and retention of Personal Data from the European Economic Area and Switzerland. If there is any conflict between the terms in this Privacy Statement and the Privacy Shield Principles, with respect to the processing of Personal Data from the European Economic Area and/or Switzerland, the Privacy Shield Principles shall govern. For more information about the Privacy Shield Framework, and to view Premier's certification, go to https://www.privacyshield.gov/.

In compliance with the Privacy Shield Principles, we are committed to resolving complaints about our collection or use of your Personal Data. European Union and Swiss individuals with inquiries or complaints regarding our compliance with the Privacy Shield Principles should first contact us as discussed below in the “How to Contact Us” section. In certain circumstances, it may be possible for you to invoke binding arbitration. Broadsign is subject to the investigatory and enforcement powers of the United Stated Federal Trade Commission, with respect to its adherence to the Privacy Shield Principles.

We are further committed to cooperate with European Union and Swiss data protection authorities (DPAs) with respect to any unresolved Privacy Shield complaints concerning your Personal Data, in the context of the employment relationship. If you do not receive timely acknowledgement of your complaint from us, or if we have not addressed your complaint to your satisfaction, please contact the European Union and/or Swiss DPAs for more information or to file a complaint. The services of the European Union and Swiss DPAs are provided at no cost to you.

As discussed below, we may share your Personal Data with our service providers who are bound by law and/or contract to protect your Personal Data and may only use your Personal Data in accordance with our instructions. Under certain circumstances, we may remain liable for the acts of these third parties, if they subsequently process the data in a manner that is inconsistent with the Privacy Shield Principles.

We may need to disclose your Personal Data when requested under legal process or as otherwise required by law, such as in response to a subpoena, including to meet national security and/or law enforcement requirements in the United States and other countries where we operate.