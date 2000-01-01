Security Statement

The above is an aggregated summary of security management across Broadsign's production infrastructure and intended to provide non-exhaustive examples of the different security controls we employ; various products may have more or fewer controls than those described above. Although we utilize reasonable information security measures as described above, no information security measures, data transmission over the Internet, or data storage method can be guaranteed to be 100% secure. Therefore, while we strive to use commercially reasonable methods to protect our products, notwithstanding anything to the contrary above, we do not offer any guarantee or other unconditional assurance of complete security.