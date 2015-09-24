Broadsign International, LLC Appoints Chief Financial Officer to Strengthen and Grow Global DOOH Portfolio

Dana Tunks brings 30 years of financial experience to the organization.

Montreal, Canada. September 24, 2015. Broadsign International, LLC has appointed a Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to oversee the continued growth of the company’s leading global digital signage software and solutions business.

Dana Tunks has served as CFO of several cloud-based technology companies, leading strategic planning, guiding mergers and acquisitions and raising capital. She also spent 23 years as a senior partner in audit and consulting with Ernst & Young LLP.

“Broadsign has been in serious expansion mode over the past two years,” said Burr Smith, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer at Broadsign. “We are well capitalized, our employee count has almost doubled in size and a recent move has brought us to a new office that will accommodate this past and future growth.”

“The timing is right and we are confident that Dana’s skill set and culture fit are too,” continued Smith.

