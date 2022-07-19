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BlogBroadsign Extends Programmatic Ecosystem with Broadsign’s Header Bidder

Broadsign Extends Programmatic Ecosystem with Broadsign’s Header Bidder

July 19, 2022Kristen Theodore

Solution helps media owners maximize monetization opportunities by consolidating demand from multiple supply-side partner.

Montreal, Canada– July 19, 2022 – Broadsign, the leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform, today released Broadsign Header Bidder, a solution for Broadsign’s programmatic SSP users that enables media owners to consolidate and manage programmatic bids from multiple third-party supply-side-platforms (SSPs). Rather than the current practice of reserving a one-to-one slot for each SSP partner, the solution enables a one-to-many approach that allows media owners to simplify ad operations, maximize yield value, and increase fill rates regardless of the SSP handling the transaction. 

Broadsign’s Header Bidder arrives as more media owners are increasingly working with multiple SSPs — typically reserving a separate HTML wrapper or container in an ad loop for each, which reduces the overall yield on the available inventory across all channels. The new solution provides an alternative, streamlined approach, combining pDOOH demand from multiple SSPs into one slot in the ad loop and choosing the winning bid to play based on Broadsign’s fair play auction logic. Native integration with Broadsign’s CMS also translates to a smoother, more immersive ad viewing experience for audiences, with media owner access to features like gapless playback, screen synchronization, preemptible campaigns, and pre-caching for faster ad loading and optimization.  

As part of a closed beta program, several OOH media owners spanning North America, Europe, and Australia have already begun to leverage Broadsign Reach Header Bidder to streamline programmatic transactions, including early adopter and leading Australian DOOH operator QMS. “The Broadsign Header Bidder is a big step in the right direction. pDOOH continues to be an enhancer to OOH and with its ongoing growth and demand from existing and new spenders in the category, this solution helps our business continue to focus on delivering client campaigns with precision, context, and impact,” shared David Sutherland, QMS General Manager of Programmatic.

“Continued programmatic DOOH growth is essential to the future of OOH but requires industry-wide collaboration and innovation. The Broadsign Header Bidder aligns with our mission of making it easy for media owners to tap into all available revenue streams, even if from a different platform,” shared Edith Gagne, Vice President, Programmatic Success, Broadsign. “Consolidating programmatic demand from multiple SSPs into one environment will drive increased efficiency and optimized yield management, helping to fuel programmatic DOOH momentum overall.” 

Pricing and Availability
Broadsign’s Header Bidder is available today at no additional cost to Broadsign’s programmatic SSP customers with an active contract. Activating the solution is as simple as reaching out to your local account representative.

About Broadsign
Broadsign empowers publishers, agencies, and brands to harness the power of out-of-home and connect with audiences across the globe. Powering over 1 million static and digital signs along roadways and in airports, shopping malls, retail centers, health clinics, transit systems, electric vehicle charging stations, and more, Broadsign reaches audiences at multiple touchpoints throughout the consumer journey. The Broadsign Platform gives marketers and agencies simpler access to premium screens and has helped brands like Pepsi, Turkish Airlines, The UFC, Volkswagen, John Lewis, Samsung, and more, run successful programmatic DOOH campaigns.

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