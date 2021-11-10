Broadsign Hires Jonny Richardson to Lead the Australian Rollout of its DOOH Ad Buying Platform, Campsite

Experienced media sales professional joins Broadsign following a year of significant local growth

Sydney, Australia – November 11, 2021 – Digital-out-of-home (DOOH) marketing technology developer Broadsign, today announced the hire of Jonny Richardson as Director of Business Development, APAC. Joining Broadsign from Living Image Media, where he was Sales Director, Richardson brings a wealth of experience, expertise, and relationships across both media agencies and publishers. In the new role, Richardson will help drive Broadsign’s programmatic DOOH (pDOOH) strategy forward, with a particular focus on the local rollout of Campsite, Broadsign’s DOOH ad buying platform.

Richardson’s hire caps an exceptional 18 months of growth for Broadsign ANZ, who has partnered with a number of new and existing OOH media owners, including Australian Outdoor Sign Company (AOSCo,) EiMedia, Gipps Outdoor, Globox, JOLT, Motio, Primo Ads, Stream Outdoor, Total Outdoor Media (TOM), Vast Billboards, and Work Place Media. Richardson brings experience in both agency and sales environments, having held investment roles at PHD and IKON, before leading agency sales teams within Adshel and latterly oOh! Media. Most recently he was responsible for growing Living Image Media’s digital screen network across Australia.

“Broadsign is uniquely positioned to guide and accelerate the pDOOH agenda in the region, especially given its continued customer and partner successes, as well as educational initiatives like Programmatic University and DOOHX,” Richardson shared.

“2022 should be an incredible year for programmatic DOOH and I’m excited to be a part of a team whose goal is to make it easier for advertising agencies and publishers across the region to embrace pDOOH. I can’t wait to get out and have meaningful conversations and build innovative campaigns with brands that push the boundaries of what’s previously been possible within the medium,” he added.

As part of the changes, Broadsign’s Sales Director for APAC, Ben Allman has been promoted to Head of Sales for ANZ. Allman commented, “We’re incredibly excited about Campsite’s impending arrival on Australian shores, along with the addition of Jonny to the local team. Jonny has the rare combination of OOH and online experience across both media sales and agencies and will play an integral role in supporting and growing the programmatic arm of our business.”

About Broadsign

Broadsign empowers publishers, agencies, and brands to harness the power of out-of-home and connect with audiences across the globe. Powering over 425,000 signs along roadways and in airports, shopping malls, health clinics, transit systems and more, Broadsign is at the heart of people’s lives. The Broadsign Reach Supply Side Platform gives marketers and agencies access to premium screens and has helped brands like Pepsi, Turkish Airlines, The UFC, Unilever, Volkswagen, John Lewis and more, run successful programmatic DOOH campaigns. Additionally, Broadsign’s OOH ad buying platform, Campsite, enables agencies and brands to easily launch impactful DOOH campaigns in minutes. With descriptive screen environments, detailed demographic data and real-time delivery information, Campsite gives buyers full control over their campaigns.