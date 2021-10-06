Broadsign and DOOHX Launch Programmatic DOOH Advertising Certification Program

Sponsored education initiative to drive new DOOH industry growth with comprehensive training curriculums for digital advertisers, agencies, and media owners

Montreal, Canada – October 7, 2021 – Building on its Programmatic University (Programmatic U) education initiative, digital-out-of-home (DOOH) marketing technology developer Broadsign has joined forces with DOOHX, an online learning platform dedicated to DOOH education, to launch a new programmatic DOOH training and certification program for advertisers, media buying agencies, and media owners. Sponsored by Broadsign, the program offers self-paced learning tracks, which feature robust curriculum comprising video lectures, reviews, and quizzes that demystify the rapidly evolving worlds of DOOH and programmatic DOOH (pDOOH).

Now available, the first track pDOOH 101 is broken down into ten modules, each featuring up to four separate sections. Every module begins with an overview, which is followed by a series of training videos, and wraps with a content review and assessment. Participants who have finished and passed each track will receive additional ongoing support and resources via DOOHX’s Slack channel, which includes exclusive access to FAQs, Q&As, community discussion boards, and insight from real-world DOOH experts in the form of blog posts and podcasts. They’ll also walk away with a certificate of completion, a digital badge for use across social platforms, and a foundational understanding of the basics of pDOOH, including:

How pDOOH works and the associated terminology

Key pDOOH players, challenges, and opportunities

Types of campaigns and planning

Creative executions and possibilities

Targeting, triggering, and data tactics

Best buy and sell practices

In addition to pDOOH 101, DOOHX also plans to launch a DOOH 101 certification program later this year for digital marketers and media buyers with a previous understanding of programmatic trading who are looking to expand their expertise into DOOH. Additional coursework and certifications that dive deeper into advanced DOOH contexts are currently in development and anticipated to launch in 2022.

“Advertiser interest in DOOH is surging, especially with the future of third-party targeting up in the air and DOOH’s programmatic transition rapidly progressing. Yet barriers to adoption, largely educational in nature, have prevented the ad industry from realizing the medium’s full potential,” shared Edith Gagne, vice president, programmatic success, Broadsign. “With initiatives like Programmatic U and DOOHX, we’re working to give professionals all the tools they need to understand and make the most out of a powerful medium and to help grow DOOH’s role in the larger digital advertising ecosystem.”

“Working with Broadsign, we’ve designed our DOOH and pDOOH 101 courses to serve a range of industry players – from OOH professionals who recognise the growing need to upskill in programmatic DOOH, to brands, agencies, and publishers working to hone their pDOOH offering,” shared Brooke Ermogenis, head of insight, DOOHX. “Whether you are just getting started or are an experienced out-of-home expert looking to scale your programmatic business, DOOHX provides a simple way to become an industry expert, and we’re excited to get it into the hands of the community with the help of Broadsign.”

Pricing and Availability

pDOOH 101 is accessible today for €279.00/$324.00 USD from DOOHX. As a special launch promotion, customers can receive 15% off with this special link.

About Broadsign

Broadsign empowers publishers, agencies, and brands to harness the power of out-of-home and connect with audiences across the globe. Powering over 425,000 signs along roadways and in airports, shopping malls, health clinics, transit systems and more, Broadsign is at the heart of people’s lives. The Broadsign platform helps publishers more efficiently manage their business operations while enabling brands and agencies to easily book OOH campaigns. The platform includes tools for content distribution, playback and proof of performance; sales inventory availability and proposal generation; automated programmatic DOOH transactions; and OOH business operations. https://broadsign.com

About DOOHX

doohx is an online learning platform dedicated to providing an industry standard in DOOH education on a global scale. Launching with the foundational course ‘PDOOH 101’ in collaboration with Broadsign, doohx will bring certification grade programs to industry professionals looking to upskill and enhance their knowledge by joining the global conversation around DOOH.