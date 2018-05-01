Broadsign partners with OutMoove to simplify data-driven programmatic out-of-home advertising

New integration gives brands and agencies access to Broadsign’s global network of DOOH publishers with enhanced automation and data-centric DOOH campaign planning.

Montreal, Canada. May 2, 2018 – Broadsign, the leading digital out-of-home (DOOH) marketing platform for media owners, and OutMoove, a specialized out-of-home (OOH) buying platform, have integrated the Broadsign Reach supply-side platform (SSP) with OutMoove’s outdoor demand-side platform (DSP) to streamline the use of real time data-sources and precise screen targeting of global programmatic DOOH campaigns. Early adopters foodora, an international online food delivery and pickup service, and Kinetic, a WPP subsidiary specializing in OOH campaign planning and creation, have already tapped the new offering to deliver more targeted programmatic DOOH campaigns.

foodora executes targeted DOOH campaign

Using the Broadsign Reach and OutMoove DSP integration, foodora’s two-person in-house programmatic marketing team is now executing a DOOH campaign across a large network of screens in office buildings throughout Germany. Data triggers available through the integration, including weather and the time of day, enable delivery of the right message at the right moment to the target audience. ‘Food delivery’ ads are shown during inclement weather while ‘food pickup’ ads are displayed during more pleasant weather; messaging automatically adapts to promote lunch, an afternoon snack and dinner, depending on the time of day. Campaign screen location data is also leveraged to prompt targeted mobile ads promoting delivery or pickup for restaurants in the vicinity.

Kinetic targets Peugeot’s business audiences with data-driven DOOH ads

To raise awareness of Peugeot’s commercial vehicle range among small to medium-sized business owners, Kinetic is using the new Broadsign and OutMoove integration to implement an automated programmatic DOOH campaign across the Netherlands for the company. Data was extracted from the National Road Authority’s roadside cameras to determine when most cargo minivans are on the highway, and Kinetic used the data to adjust the campaign accordingly. The campaign runs in partnership with Beyond Outdoor, an OOH publisher specializing in high-impact motorway displays and part of the network of DOOH screens available for programmatic media buys through Broadsign Reach.

“The success of the foodora and Peugeot campaigns is indicative of how a programmatic approach is transforming the digital out-of-home industry,” said Vince Banks, VP of programmatic sales operations at Broadsign. “Through automation, transacting digital out-of-home ad space is more streamlined and provides buyers and brands with more control over their campaign’s targeting and budget.”

“For us, outdoor is all that matters. The features of our platform used by Kinetic and Foodora in their campaigns are a good example of our focus and commitment to outdoor,” said Mendel Looije, co-founder and CEO at OutMoove. “We work closely with media owners, media buyers and Broadsign to ensure the transaction and delivery of each digital out-of-home campaign is optimized for the medium.”

foodora, Kinetic, OutMoove and Broadsign will also host a session at the European Out-of-Home Automation and Programmatic Conference on Thursday, May 3, 2018.

About Broadsign

Broadsign is the leading digital out-of-home (DOOH) marketing platform that enables brands, agencies and DOOH media publishers to buy, sell, and deliver DOOH campaigns efficiently, reliably and securely. Lighting up airports, shopping malls, health clinics, street corners and more, the Broadsign platform powers screens at the heart of people’s lives and delivers more than 11 billion ads and 30 billion impressions per month.

The Broadsign marketing platform includes Broadsign Control for content distribution, playback and proof of performance, Broadsign Direct for sales inventory availability and proposal generation, and Broadsign Reach, a customized SSP for programmatic DOOH transactions.

About OutMoove

OutMoove is the most versatile programmatic out-of-home buying platform. Digital and specialist buyers worldwide are now using OutMoove to offer unprecedented campaigns to their clients.

By focusing solely on outdoor, the platform makes it easy to create advanced programmatic campaigns to better reach the target audience in the right place and at the right time. The integrated Moments, like weather conditions, traffic jam and airport departure and arrival data, are examples of real time data-sources available to the user. An extension to mobile in-app is available to extend the out-of-home campaign even further.