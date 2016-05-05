Broadsign International, LLC Selected by Kong Outdoor Limited for New and Existing Roadside Displays in the United Kingdom

The network converts 16 displays and adds eight new sites across England and Scotland

Leeds, England. May 5, 2016. Broadsign International, LLC’s automated digital out-of-home software has been selected by Kong Outdoor Limited for the network’s 24 roadside displays in the United Kingdom.

Kong Outdoor screens, ranging from 14 square meters in portrait orientation to 20 square meters in landscape, are situated in roadside and pedestrian locations based on clear lines of site and high traffic. The London Package alone has a potential reach of over 8 million impressions over two weeks time.

Upon meeting with Broadsign at Integrated Systems Europe, Kong Outdoor was attracted to the company’s software for it’s cost effectiveness, top-notch services and accurate reporting.

“When evaluating other digital signage CMS providers, Broadsign best understood our requirements,” said Ross Barrett, Managing Director at Kong Outdoor. “An industry standard, their team worked with us to develop a bespoke solution that fit our needs and budget. They are forward thinkers and innovators, and we are alike in that respect.”

Kong Outdoor roadside displays have a one-minute loop with four ad slots, while pedestrian sites fit six advertisements into the loop. The company’s in-house creative team contributes to the delivery of a turnkey solution to customers such as Qatar Airlines, Pizza Hut and DC Shoes.

Recent and dynamic campaigns include real-time updates of the Brit Awards with Kiss FM radio and conditional content based on weather for Greggs bakeries.

“Kong Outdoor is a shining example of the DOOH innovation occurring in the UK,” said Maarten Dollevoet, Vice President EMEA at Broadsign. “Their displays are positioned to reach targeted viewers and their in-house creative team ensures creative is engaging and impactful. Broadsign looks forward to helping drive their solution through our automated and flexible platform.”

About Broadsign

Broadsign International, LLC is the first global provider of cloud-based digital signage software. Its award-winning, automated approach to content management is mature, reliable and robust, and gives digital out-of-home networks an unlimited capacity for growth without adding personnel. Broadsign’s sophisticated platform and efficient media player, Broadsign Xpress Pro, decrease the cost of network deployment.

Broadsign’s constant growth, extensive customer base and dedication to predicting and responding to industry trends make its digital signage solutions a safe bet for the future of networks with even the most complex of requirements. For more information about Broadsign, visit https://broadsign.com.

About Kong Outdoor

Kong Outdoor is an independent digital outdoor media owner operating in the UK. We have over 50 years combined experience within the out-of-home sector and leverage this experience to deliver the best solutions for our clients. We only use the best quality digital displays available and all our screens have an industry leading five-year guarantee. Digital advertising offers clients flexibility and we offer an in house creative team that can create software for our clients to make their campaigns more engaging.

