Broadsign Selected by MMD Media for Digital Out-of-Home Software in Dutch Airports and Petrol Stations

First stage of rollout completed with installations at Eindhoven Airport.



Landsmeer, Netherlands. November 14, 2016. Broadsign International, LLC, the largest provider of automated digital out-of-home software, has been selected to power Dutch airport and petrol station displays by OOH agency, MMD Media.

The first installation of the rollout occurred in October at the second largest airport in the Netherlands, Eindhoven Airport. LCD displays are located at check-in counters, duty free shops, restaurants, seating areas, luggage belts and departure hall gates.

“Broadsign’s software helps us remain one step ahead of the digital out-of-home market,” said Danny van Beek, Managing Director at MMD Media. “The possibilities of the software allowing us to trigger all displays separately, combined with adaptive and programmatic planning and buying workflows, provide our clients with optimal flexibility and choice. This is what MMD Media stands for.”

MMD Media’s top clients at Eindhoven Airport include T-Mobile, Vodafone and Transavia. Advertisers will soon be able to benefit from the Broadsign platform’s robust feature set as MMD Media deploys the solution at Rotterdam The Hague Airport and across the country’s petrol stations.

“As an OOH agency, MMD Media is well aware of the medium’s benefits to consumers and advertisers, as well as the challenges it presents to network operators and media buyers,” said Maarten Dollevoet, Vice President, Global Sales at Broadsign. “We are pleased that they have chosen Broadsign as the best tool for reliable asset planning, management and reporting.”

About Broadsign

Broadsign International, LLC provides a software platform used by the world’s largest and most prestigious digital signage and digital out-of-home media owners to efficiently and reliably operate their networks. Powering over 120,000 displays in venues such as airports, shopping malls, health clinics and cinemas, Broadsign’s automated, scalable and secure workflow includes the Broadsign Core CMS for content playback and proof of performance.

For more information about Broadsign, visit https://broadsign.com.

About MMD Media

MMD Media is an Out of Home Agency. Through specific networks we’re able to target interesting groups. Petrol Stations, Business Billboards, Gyms, Discotheques, Indoor Playgrounds and Airports are the pillars of MMD Media. We offer several types of media and the exposure is above average due to peoples’ extended time spent at our locations.

For more information about MMD Media, visit http://mmdmedia.nl/

