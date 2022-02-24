Clear Channel Europe and Broadsign Scale Partnership in the UK To Bolster Clear Channel LaunchPAD Programmatic Offering

Extended collaboration unlocks programmatic media buyer access to 3000+ premium digital Out of Home screens across the UK via Clear Channel LaunchPAD, broadening available European pDOOH inventory

LONDON and MONTREAL — February 24, 2022 — Clear Channel Europe and Broadsign today announced an extended partnership to enable media buyers to tap into Clear Channel’s 3000+ digital Out of Home screens in the UK via Clear Channel LaunchPAD. Clear Channel’s premium UK Out of Home (OOH) inventory is now available via more than 30 omnichannel and OOH demand-side-platforms (DSPs) integrated with the Broadsign Reach supply-side-platform (SSP).

Enabling one of the largest pDOOH activations in the region to date, the UK partnership bolsters Clear Channel’s programmatic offering as part of Clear Channel LaunchPAD, a pan-European advertising platform offering programmatic, automated, and direct buying channels.

Advertisers will gain access to the UK’s largest digital Out of Home network Adshel Live (over 2500 screens) and the Malls Live premium digital screen network in the UK’s leading shopping malls (over 500 screens), adding to the current Clear Channel LaunchPAD offering in the UK with existing SSP partners.

Building on the success of similar activations in Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and other European regions, it also vastly expands available pDOOH inventory across Europe via Clear Channel LaunchPAD, opening up more unified pan-regional advertising opportunities for global brands. With Channel LaunchPAD being data-fuelled by real-world audience insights from Clear Channel RADAR® data platform, this development will create unprecedented possibilities for brands to run targeted, programmatic campaigns at scale.

“This is a huge milestone for Clear Channel Europe as we have focused on accelerating the growth of Clear Channel LaunchPAD over the past 12 months. More brands and advertisers can now take advantage of prime OOH real estate in the region, with more than 9,000 digital screens in eight European markets,” shared Andy Stevens, Chief Data Officer at Clear Channel Europe. “Our ambition is to make it as easy as possible to access our inventory via multiple SSP’s and this partnership with Broadsign marks the next step in implementing that strategy across the whole of Europe.”

“Given the current advertising climate and shifting consumer behaviors, pDOOH is evolving at a breakneck pace, and brands, agencies, and DSPs all want in on the action,” shared Maarten Dollevoet, Chief Revenue Officer, Broadsign. “Strengthening our partnership with a prominent media brand like CCE helps to advance pDOOH for the overall industry. Media buyers across the globe can now take full advantage of OOH’s unique value proposition in the UK and add the geography to pan-regional campaign plans, which will all help drive the medium’s continued evolution.”

Clear Channel LaunchPAD was rolled out last year, with Broadsign as an SSP partner in Switzerland, Spain, Netherlands, Finland, Italy and Belgium, and an additional SSP partner in the UK, as part of Clear Channel’s strategic efforts to drive pDOOH growth and offer advertisers more targeted campaign planning solutions.

About Clear Channel Europe

Clear Channel Europe is a division of leading global Out of Home media company, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO).

The Clear Channel Europe portfolio spans 17 markets with 16,000 digital and 400,000 non-digital displays. Clear Channel Europe has 2,900 dedicated employees. Our Mission is To Create the future of media. Transforming our estate, to the benefit of all our stakeholders, through data-driven innovations and infrastructure. Our Purpose is to provide both A Platform for Brands & A Platform for Good. Delivering advertisers’ media objectives whilst having a positive impact on the world around us.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is one of the world’s largest outdoor advertising companies with a diverse portfolio of approximately 500,000 displays in 22 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia, reaching millions of people monthly. Comprised of two business divisions – Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA), the U.S. and Caribbean business division, and Clear Channel International (CCI). CCO employs approximately 4,800 people globally. Find out more on clearchannelinternational.com.

About Broadsign

Broadsign empowers publishers, agencies, and brands to harness the power of out-of-home and connect with audiences across the globe. Powering more than 200,000 digital screens in airports, shopping malls, health clinics, transit systems and more, Broadsign is at the heart of people’s lives. The Broadsign platform gives marketers and agencies access to premium digital screens and has helped brands like Pepsi, Turkish Airlines, The UFC, Unilever, Volkswagen, John Lewis and more, run successful programmatic DOOH campaigns.