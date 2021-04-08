Global Extends Digital Outdoor Advertising Network with Broadsign

LONDON and MONTREAL — April 8th, 2021 — Global, the Media and Entertainment group, and Broadsign, developer of the leading out-of-home (OOH) marketing platform, today announced that Global has chosen the Broadsign platform to accelerate the expansion of its digital-out-of-home (DOOH) network, which has grown to include 3,000 displays.

The integration of the Broadsign Control content management system (CMS) into Global’s growing network of roadside, Underground, airport and shopping centre screens throughout the United Kingdom will allow the media owner to scale its operations throughout 2021 and beyond.

Broadsign’s ability to synchronise multiple screens enables Global to serve digital outdoor campaigns across multiple formats, while robust reporting provides media buyers with assurance that their campaigns are running as expected. Coupled with the scalable nature of the Broadsign platform, these capabilities will allow Global to optimize operations as it extends its network and will also enhance the media buyer experience.

The new agreement builds on a six-year history with Broadsign and follows the launch of more than 115 new premium digital screens and the re-launch of London’s iconic double-sided digital screens, Hammersmith Towers, within the past year.

David Henderson, Chief Technology Officer at Global, commented, “Broadsign is a proven solution for DOOH marketing that is helping us to streamline the way we distribute content and ads across our network alongside our Digital Advertising Exchange, DAX. Our partnership with Broadsign will not only help us to grow and diversify our DOOH portfolio, but will also give media buyers more flexibility and transparency when they book campaigns.”

“Global runs the largest DOOH network in the UK and we’re thrilled to extend our partnership with them as they prepare for this new phase of growth,” shared Maarten Dollevoet, Chief Revenue Officer, Broadsign. “In the last year, DOOH leaders around the world have reevaluated their long-term business strategies with a keen eye on partnerships that will help them in their evolution. We’re proud to have been identified as one of those partners for Global and look forward to deepening our relationship with them and exploring how our expanded partnership can bring new benefits to DOOH media buyers across the UK.”

About Global

Global is one of the world’s leading Media & Entertainment groups.

Europe’s largest radio company, Global is home to respected, national market leading media brands broadcasting across the UK on DAB & FM and around the world on Global Player, including Capital, Heart, Classic FM, LBC, LBC News, Global’s Newsroom, Smooth, Radio X, Capital XTRA and Gold. Global Player allows listeners to enjoy all of Global’s radio brands, award-winning podcasts, and expertly curated playlists, in one place in app, on web and on smart speakers.

Global is also one of the leading Outdoor companies in both the UK & Europe, with over 253,000 sites reaching 95% of the UK population. Global’s extensive and diverse outdoor portfolio encompasses Transport for London’s Underground network, almost all major UK airports including Gatwick, the UK’s largest portfolio of roadside posters and premium digital screens in prime locations, as well as the UK’s largest network of buses including all major cities.

On-air, on Global Player and with our outdoor platforms combined, Global reaches 51 million individuals across the UK every week, including 25 million on the radio alone.

Global created and operates DAX (Digital Ad Exchange), the market leader in digital audio advertising and a pioneering platform in programmatic outdoor advertising.

The company headquarters is in London’s iconic Leicester Square. Ashley Tabor-King OBE is Founder & Executive President, Stephen Miron is Group CEO, Lord Allen is Chairman and James Rea is Director of Broadcasting. Ashley Tabor-King created Global in 2007.

About Broadsign

Broadsign is making it easier than ever for publishers, agencies and brands to harness the power of out-of-home and connect with audiences across the globe. Powering 187,000 digital screens in airports, shopping malls, health clinics, transit systems and more, Broadsign is at the heart of people’s lives. The Broadsign platform enables marketers and agencies to easily book screens and has helped brands like Pepsi, Turkish Airlines, The UFC, Unilever, Volkswagen, John Lewis and more, launch successful programmatic DOOH campaigns.