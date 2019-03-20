How QMS Media delivers a dynamic DOOH experience

It’s not easy to stand out when up against larger competition, but it’s not impossible. In the DOOH space, creative ideas and clever technical execution can create the kind of experience that make people – and advertisers – take notice.

In Australia and New Zealand, QMS Media offers a perfect example of this approach in action. Combining smart technical execution with an innovative approach to building creative campaigns, the company offers a strong example of the power of good ideas done well.

Focus on quality

Though other networks in the region may boast more total displays, QMS is confident that its portfolio of premium quality digital screens and street furniture set it apart as a network of choice for discerning buyers. Since its formation in 2015, the company has prided itself on taking full advantage of its locations through quality hardware, data integration, dynamic content, and a can-do spirit. If its clients have a will to get an interesting campaign off the ground, QMS will figure out how to make it happen.

Among its prized assets are large format roadside displays, sports media screens, and exclusive coverage of Canberra Airport and Gold Coast bus shelters. Each format provides high-visibility canvases for the approximately 3,200 pieces of creative shown by the network each day.

A dynamic business

Compelling dynamic DOOH campaigns like the ones run by QMS are rooted in good ideas and careful planning. For QMS, both are often born in the company’s Digilab. A dedicated technology hub comprised of an interactive video wall and large portrait screens, the Digilab serves as a space where QMS can run tech demos or brainstorm with clients to get the next big idea rolling. Also included as part of Digilab, is a series of operational screens used for monitoring ongoing campaigns and testing out new ideas.

The functionality of the Digilab has led to the successful implementation of a number of standout dynamic campaigns. One notable example was a campaign for Claratyne, who wanted to promote its antihistamine with a DOOH ad that dynamically updated to deliver the current pollen count. Surprisingly, Australia did not have a data feed available for same-day pollen counts. Rather than give up the idea, QMS commissioned Melbourne University to create the required feed. The data was secured, the campaign was able to go live, and the country as a whole benefited from a new source of useful data promoted across QMS’ digital network.

Looking ahead, QMS intends to push its dynamic model even further, and regularly integrate multiple data streams into campaigns to connect with people with a greater degree of precision and relevance. The goal is to use digital out-of-home to tell stories that audiences will remember and that will generate results for its clients.

Harnessing data to the fullest

To power its innovation in out-of-home, QMS devotes a fair bit of energy to creating useful new tools for itself and its clients. A recent example is its Portal project, which combines its booking data and media play data to highlight any discrepancies that need to be addressed. Examples include things like playback errors, mismatches between booked inventory and content scheduling, prohibited content scheduled to play when or where it shouldn’t, etc.

The Portal is the first step on the road to providing full post-campaign analysis for QMS’ clients, a goal QMS sees as an important next step for their dynamic campaigns. The better the quality of the data the company can provide, the better it can meet its obligations to clients, and the more appealing its services will be to data-hungry media buyers.

QMS and Broadsign

As the foundation for its dynamic, data-driven work and ambitions for the large majority of its screens, QMS trusts Broadsign. The platform’s open nature is ideal for integrating all manner of external data feeds to trigger campaigns, and the extensive reporting functionality built into Broadsign will help drive the success of the company’s Portal project. Better still, the growing capabilities of the Broadsign platform is opening up new avenues, such as programmatic transactions, that QMS is actively progressing.

QMS sees the platform as ideal both for simple, everyday tasks and for the kinds of complex campaigns that are becoming its hallmark. The company likens using Broadsign to its fullest potential to driving a Ferrari at top speed, something that requires skill to pull off to the fullest extent, but is so worth it for whoever is in the driver’s seat.