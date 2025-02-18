Blog How Silbö Telecom��’s DOOH campaign drove a +263% lift in consideration with transit ads

Silbö Telecom, a Spanish telecommunications provider offering high-quality mobile, internet, and TV services, partnered with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) as the main sponsor of Spain’s men’s and women’s national football teams.

To extend the reach of this partnership, Silbö launched its first programmatic digital out-of-home (pDOOH) campaign, strategically targeting audiences in major Spanish cities.

Objective

The campaign was designed to strengthen Silbö Telecom’s connection with football fans nationwide by amplifying the visibility of its sponsorship and promoting a new unlimited data offer before the Euro 2024 championship. Leveraging the impact of DOOH, the campaign aimed to boost awareness, improve brand perception, and inspire consideration.

Strategy

MIO Group managed the campaign, leveraging Broadsign’s SSP and Adform’s DSP to access premium digital out-of-home inventory and enable precise targeting and programmatic delivery of Silbö Telecom’s messaging.

Digital screens were strategically activated in high-traffic venues like train stations and subways across Madrid, Barcelona, Málaga, Valencia, San Sebastián, Sevilla, and Zaragoza. This placement maximized visibility and repeated exposure among commuters and urban audiences, delivering the brand’s mission to deliver premium services with a “Smart Cost” approach.

Creative & Messaging

Silbö’s ads celebrated the brand’s partnership with Spain’s national football teams while promoting its new unlimited GB offer. The creative was tailored to each city to enhance relevance and local resonance. For example, ads in Seville read, “Experience the national team with unlimited GB. Hotter than Sevilla in the summer.” The visuals highlighted Silbö’s affordable yet premium offerings, capturing the excitement and pride surrounding the upcoming tournament.

Results

A brand lift study was conducted in partnership with Broadsign and Happydemics to measure the campaign’s impact on key brand metrics, including ad recall, brand image, and consideration. Audiences within a viewable area near the campaign screens were surveyed, with uplift measured by comparing responses from non-ad-recallers and ad-recallers.

Boost in brand interest

The campaign significantly increased interest in Silbö’s messaging, delivering a +288% uplift when comparing ad recallers to non-recallers. This underscores the campaign’s ability to captivate audiences and enhance brand relevance.

Powerful ad recall

The campaign achieved 3.28M impressions, with 54% of ad recallers reporting that they saw the ad multiple times, reinforcing Silbö’s messaging and driving higher recall rates.

Significant brand image uplift

Among ad recallers, there was an 833% uplift in respondents reporting a positive or very positive impression of Silbö, highlighting the campaign’s effectiveness in enhancing brand perception.

Increased consumer consideration

Delivering a +263% uplift in consideration, 43% of ad recallers indicated they would now consider signing up for Silbö Telecom’s services, highlighting the campaign’s ability to turn awareness into intent.

Want the campaign highlights? Check out the infographic below.