Why in-store retail media can’t scale without automation

Retail media is maturing quickly, with retailers building more sophisticated networks across onsite and offsite channels. In-store, one of the most valuable environments at the point of purchase, is now gaining momentum as the next area of focus.

While investment is increasing and screen networks continue to scale, in-store is still evolving from infrastructure into a fully realized media channel and hasn’t yet reached the same level of automation, measurement, and integration as other digital channels.

That gap is where automation comes in.

Automation has already reshaped how retail media campaigns are planned, bought, and optimized across digital environments. Bringing those same capabilities into in-store is the next step toward making it a seamless part of the media mix.

With the right foundations, automation can connect in-store with the broader ecosystem, enabling more efficient activation, stronger alignment in how in-store performance is measured, and a more unified retail media strategy.

Owning Your In-Store Activation: A Playbook for Scaling In-Store Digital Signage Networks Read eBook

The barriers to scaling in-store media

Retailers often believe they’re operating with automation, but in practice, it remains fragmented across channels and teams. While certain workflows like scheduling or couponing may be automated, they rarely connect to a unified system. At the same time, trade, shopper, and media teams continue to operate independently, each with its own objectives, budgets, and processes.

This fragmentation shows up in how campaigns are executed. Many in-store activations still rely on manual planning and static placements, with limited visibility into inventory and performance. In many cases, looped, time-based content remains the standard, restricting the ability to deliver more dynamic, contextually relevant messaging.

At the same time, expectations have shifted. Media buyers now expect real-time access to inventory, faster activation, and unified reporting across channels. As trade and media budgets begin to converge, so does the need for greater accountability and measurable outcomes. Without automation, in-store media can’t keep pace. Campaigns can’t be planned or optimized against outcomes like sales, reach, or incrementality, and the channel remains disconnected from broader retail media strategies.

The realities are becoming clear: manual operations can’t scale in a data-driven, outcome-based environment, breaking down silos requires connected systems rather than added processes, and meeting modern expectations for speed, flexibility, and measurement depends on automation.

What automation really means for in-store media

At its core, automation operates across three connected layers that shift in-store media from a manual channel to one that scales and delivers against defined outcomes.

Operational automation: Removes manual workflows from planning, booking, and scheduling. Instead of relying on time-intensive coordination and service layers, campaigns can be activated more efficiently and run at scale across networks.



Removes manual workflows from planning, booking, and scheduling. Instead of relying on time-intensive coordination and service layers, campaigns can be activated more efficiently and run at scale across networks. Data and decisioning automation: By bringing in first-party signals like loyalty, transaction, and foot traffic data, campaigns can be informed by real performance inputs rather than assumptions. This also enables more dynamic delivery, where messaging can adapt based on factors like time of day, store inventory or shopper behaviour.



By bringing in first-party signals like loyalty, transaction, and foot traffic data, campaigns can be informed by real performance inputs rather than assumptions. This also enables more dynamic delivery, where messaging can adapt based on factors like time of day, store inventory or shopper behaviour. Commercial automation: Aligns in-store with broader media expectations. This includes centralized planning, unified reporting, and more consistent buying experiences across channels, making in-store easier to integrate into omnichannel strategies.

Today, many in-store networks remain entirely static, while others rely on manual playlist management and fixed placements, limiting both flexibility and performance. Automation changes that by enabling campaigns to be planned and optimized against outcomes like sales uplift, audience reach, or product-level goals.

Instead of deciding what plays on a screen and when, retailers can define what they want to achieve and allow automated systems to dynamically allocate inventory and optimize delivery based on real-time data.

Building a more connected retail media strategy

For retailers, the shift to automation doesn’t happen all at once. It starts with connecting existing capabilities to enable more streamlined execution and outcome-driven planning. Many already have strong foundations across in-store screens, data, and media operations, but these systems often operate independently. Prioritizing integration through APIs and shared workflows helps bring in-store into the broader retail media ecosystem without requiring a full rebuild.

From there, focus on making in-store inventory accessible within existing media-buying workflows, so campaigns can be planned alongside on- and off-site channels rather than treated separately. Additionally, data should be applied more intentionally. Using first-party signals like loyalty, transaction, and store traffic data enables more accurate targeting, optimization, and measurement, moving beyond proxy metrics.

Execution also needs to evolve. Shifting from manual placements to goal-based delivery allows campaigns to be optimized against outcomes like sales, reach, or product-level performance, rather than fixed schedules. Technology partners can support this shift by enabling automation, measurement, and optimization, while providing the visibility needed for performance tracking and attribution.

Finally, internal alignment is key. As trade and media budgets converge, aligning teams around shared outcomes ensures in-store media is planned and executed as part of a cohesive strategy.

In-store is no longer a future opportunity; it’s an immediate one. As retail media continues to evolve, automation will be key to turning in-store into a scalable, measurable, and fully integrated channel. Retailers that invest in connecting systems, data, and teams now will be best positioned to unlock their full value.

Ready to unlock the full value of your in-store media? Discover how Broadsign helps retailers automate execution, connect data, and drive measurable performance.