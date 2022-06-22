Launch a programmatic DOOH campaign

Reach audiences with dynamic and flexible campaigns that deliver quality impressions in real-time. With pDOOH, you can deliver contextual, targeted messaging that drives impact across the entire audience journey.

Why Programmatic DOOH?

Optimize your campaign strategy

Augment your multichannel offering by giving digital campaigns a real-world kick.

Improve audience targeting

Set campaign parameters to reach your ideal audiences wherever they are.

Increase speed and flexibility

Activate campaigns in minutes and easily adapt them based on real-time performance.

Start delivering real-world results

Check out our two ways to get started

Broadsign Ads

Plan, create and launch DOOH campaigns in one central location - so you can go live within minutes.

Learn more

DSP Partners

Amplify your omnichannel media strategy by activating impactful DOOH campaigns via our 3rd party DSP partners.

Learn more

Learn with us!

Get certified in programmatic DOOH with doohx

Brought to you by Broadsign, doohx is an industry-first online learning platform dedicated to teaching brands and agencies everything they need to know about programmatic DOOH. From campaign types to audience measurement and success metrics, doohx courses will give you an in-depth look at programmatic DOOH and all its technology.

  • On-demand training from programmatic DOOH experts
  • A moderated community of learners
  • Certificate of completion upon the exam
Register with 15% off