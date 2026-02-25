Broadsign Accelerates APAC Expansion with Four Strategic Appointments

Key hires underscore company’s ambitious growth trajectory and commitment to regional market leadership

SYDNEY, February 26, 2026 – Broadsign, a global leader in Out-of-Home (OOH) and

Retail Media advertising technology, today announced four key appointments across

the Asia-Pacific region.

The strategic hires – spanning Service Delivery, Account Management and Sales – reinforce the company’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge OOH and Retail Media solutions.

Broadsign empowers brands, agencies, media owners and retailers to harness the full potential of OOH and in-store advertising through automation and monetisation. With consistent growth across both sectors, the company is scaling its APAC footprint in order to meet escalating market demand and continue providing a best-in-class service for its customers and partners. The new hires include:

Adel Dani Kabbara joins as Regional Service Delivery Director across APAC and holds extensive experience across customer success, technical account management, strategy and technical solutions, gained through his time with the likes of Criteo, Tealium and RadiumOne. Kabbara will be responsible for ensuring world-class implementation and customer success across the region.

Alec Jeffrey joined Broadsign in early 2026 from B2B publisher Octomedia, where he served as Group Sales Manager. In his new role as Sales Executive, Jeffrey will be responsible for driving adoption of Broadsign’s recently revolutionised platform amongst OOH media owners and retailers.

Alexandra Martin also joins the business as Sales Executive, working with brands, agencies and demand-side partners to deliver further growth across the programmatic OOH ecosystem. Martin brings deep media expertise and relationships from the likes of Seedtag, JustEggs Digital and SBS Australia, where she has previously held a number of Sales and Solutions focused roles.

In addition to the above hires, Bryan Magee has recently joined Broadsign in a consultative capacity, focused on the implementation and delivery of Broadsign’s automation strategy. Magee is somewhat of an industry legend and brings a wealth of OOH and agency experience, having previously held numerous senior roles with Dentsu and WPP Media. More recently, Magee has consulted to numerous tech companies, start-ups and media agencies.

Leadership Perspectives:

Broadsign’s Regional VP of Platform Sales, Ben Allman, commented: “We feel incredibly fortunate to be welcoming such a brilliant bunch of people to the business at what is an incredibly exciting time for Broadsign both locally and globally. The knowledge, ambition and experience which Alec, Alex, Bryan and Dani bring will play a fundamental role in unlocking Broadsign’s next phase of growth in this region.”

Jonny Richardson, Director of Business Development, added: With ambitious goals, such as driving the automation of OOH via our In Advance & Programmatic Guaranteed offerings, comes the need for best-in-market talent. We are excited to welcome Alec, Alex, Bryan and Dani, whose expertise and reputation for service excellence will be key to accelerating our growth and ensuring our clients achieve the best possible results from their programmatic campaigns.

About Broadsign

Broadsign empowers media owners, media buyers, and retailers to harness the power and reach of out-of-home (OOH) to connect with audiences in ways unlike any other advertising channel. More than 2 million static and digital signs along roadways and in airports, shopping malls, grocery and convenience stores, health clinics, transit systems, and more run on Broadsign. The Broadsign Platform helps media owners and retailers, such as Outfront, Pattison Outdoor, Global, oOhMedia!, Intersection, Sainsbury’s, Woolworths, Stellar Ace, and Douglas, maximize revenue opportunities and automate business operations. It also enables agencies like Talon, OMD Worldwide, Havas, Starcom, dentsu, Omnicom Media Group, and Publicis Groupe to seamlessly plan and execute dynamic OOH campaigns that resonate with audiences. Brands spanning AB InBev, Disney, H&M, Honda, HP, Johnson & Johnson, KLM, Uber Eats, Sea-Doo, Samsonite, and many more have run successful programmatic DOOH campaigns enabled by Broadsign technology. https://broadsign.com