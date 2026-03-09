Place Exchange by Broadsign Integrates with Eletromidia to Unlock Brazil’s Largest Programmatic Digital Out-of-Home Network

Advertisers gain programmatic access to more than 55,000 premium screens across Brazil’s residential, office, transit, retail, and street environments

New York, NY, March 9, 2026 – Place Exchange by Broadsign, the leading supply-side platform (SSP) for programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH), today announced a new integration with Eletromidia, Brazil’s largest out-of-home media (OOH) company, expanding Place Exchange and Broadsign’s footprint across Latin America. The integration enables advertisers to programmatically access Eletromidia’s premium DOOH inventory at a national scale, transacting through the same workflows they use for other digital channels within their DSPs.

Through this partnership, Place Exchange buyers can reach audiences across 55,000 digital screens, spanning a variety of premium environments such as residential and office buildings, mass transit systems, airports, street furniture, and shopping malls, reaching consumers throughout their daily journeys. Eletromidia delivers unmatched scale in the Brazilian OOH market through its vast national reach of more than 53 million people monthly. With the majority of its inventory digitized, Eletromidia represents more than 80% of Brazil’s total DOOH market share.

“This integration gives global and regional advertisers programmatic access to the most comprehensive and digitally advanced OOH network in Brazil,” said Robert Loftus, VP of Supply Partnerships at Place Exchange by Broadsign. “Eletromidia’s scale and digital dominance within key urban environments make it an ideal partner as omnichannel demand for programmatic DOOH continues to accelerate in Latin America.”

“By partnering with Place Exchange by Broadsign, we’re making it easier for advertisers to access Eletromidia’s premium inventory with the same flexibility, automation, and transparency they expect from digital channels,” said Heitor Estrela Gomes, Growth and Product Director at Eletromidia. “This integration connects Brazil’s most powerful OOH environments to the global programmatic ecosystem.”

About Place Exchange by Broadsign

Place Exchange by Broadsign is the leading global SSP for programmatic out-of-home media, featuring the largest footprint of OOH media worldwide. As part of Broadsign’s family of OOH solutions, Place Exchange is integrated with omnichannel and OOH DSPs, and offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify non-guaranteed and guaranteed programmatic buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels within their DSP of choice, leveraging the same workflows, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online, mobile, and other forms of digital advertising. Place Exchange’s unmatched array of premium global OOH inventory adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control. For more information about Place Exchange, visit www.placeexchange.com.

About Eletromidia

Eletromidia engages monthly with more than 53 million people through nearly 90,000 touchpoints, including 55,000 active digital assets – the largest digital inventory in the country. We deliver content, services, and experiences with the purpose of generating a positive impact on society through the transformation of cities. We are the only company in the sector operating across all five Out Of Home verticals – streets, buildings, shopping malls, airports, and transportation – present in the 11 largest markets in Brazil. In 2024, we became part of Grupo Globo, expanding our ability to innovate and transform the advertising ecosystem.