Broadsign and Groovinads DSP partner to bring innovative DOOH advertising solutions to Latin America

Committed to innovation, Groovinads DSP specializes in providing solutions for optimizing advertising campaigns using a proprietary AI-powered platform, particularly in the digital out-of-home (DOOH) space.

Founded in 2009 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the company operates across several regions in Latin America to help customers deliver relevant messages in an automated and real-time manner. Trusted by over a thousand advertisers and agencies like El Palacio de Hierro, Walmart, Liverpool, The Home Depot, Havas Media, Publicis Groupe, Movistar, and L’Oreal, their unique platform, developed in-house, is supported by a highly experienced team that offers full-funnel support throughout the entire campaign sales process.

Through the Groovinads platform, customers can benefit from an expanded media strategy that includes ad delivery based on segmentation variables, including personalization, dayparting, and precise targeting. Recently, they teamed up with Broadsign, a global leader in OOH technology, to deliver an integration that has resulted in a swift and seamless implementation of DOOH media for its customers.

Integrating with Broadsign

To enhance its complete media solution, Groovinads was looking to establish strategic partnerships with high-quality partners that could help optimize the delivery of DOOH in the region. The company turned to Broadsign to unlock premium global DOOH inventory available via the Broadsign supply-side platform (SSP), adding to its diverse advertising presence, which includes media channels like online, mobile, and CTV. The integration was achieved quickly and seamlessly thanks to Groovinads’ Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO) technology and strong synergy between both platforms.

“Our goal is to provide our clients with innovative spaces that can be intelligently integrated into their campaign strategies. We seek collaborators who share our vision and are committed to offering cutting-edge solutions in the advertising field, and Broadsign is a key partner in helping us leverage DOOH,” says José Minich, CTO & Co-Founder, Groovinads.

Media buyers and advertisers using the Groovinads DSP can benefit from personalized messaging, enabling them to automatically generate more precise content and adapt messaging to different audiences for more effective campaigns. Real-time messaging capabilities also offer media buyers specific opportunities to leverage current events for enhanced contextual relevance and audience engagement. Precise audience targeting variables like demographic data, user behaviour and interests help ensure advertisers reach their desired demographics more accurately, optimizing ad investments and driving campaign results.

