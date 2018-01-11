Broadsign and Splicky pair up to offer DOOH inventory to programmatic media buyers

We’re excited about our partnership with Splicky that will give media buyers the opportunity to add DOOH to their online, mobile and TV programmatic buys!

Read the Splicky press release below:

Successful start to the New Year: Broadsign and Splicky launch worldwide partnership

Berlin / New York, January 8, 2018: The Berlin-based mobile expert Jaduda owners of Splicky DSP and the Canadian-based Broadsign start the New Year with a worldwide partnership. Splicky has incorporated Broadsign’s programmatic inventory into their DSP buying stack. In addition, Jaduda has more than 37,000 DooH screens in 20 categories in the DACH region with its DSP Splicky.

Vince Banks, vice president of programmatic sales operations at Broadsign, said: ” We’re excited to partner with Splicky to give media buyers the opportunity to leverage the power of digital out-of-home to better reach and engage their target audiences. The large, bright screens definitely make an impact and are an ideal addition to Splicky’s multiscreen offerings.”

Sven Ruppert, CEO at Jaduda, said about the new partnership: “The partnership with Broadsign allows our customers to globally buy programmatic eye-catching DooH screens. It illustrates our ambition to become one of the leading DSP providers in DooH. Our access to global mobile reach gives our customers unique opportunities to connect mobile and DooH media.”

At Splicky, advertisers can opt to run campaigns on a self-service or managed service basis. There are various targeting options to choose from such as location, categories, time, audience’s and weather. In addition, advertisers can control their advertising spend via whitelists and blacklists to explicitly select or exclude individual publishers. These extensive targeting options form the basis for efficiently addressing target groups and also makes it possible to link Mobile and DooH channels when running campaigns.

About Broadsign

Broadsign is the leading digital out-of-home (DOOH) marketing platform that enables brands, agencies and DOOH media publishers to buy, sell, and deliver DOOH campaigns efficiently, reliably and securely. Lighting up airports, shopping malls, health clinics, street corners and more, the Broadsign platform powers screens at the heart of people’s lives and serves more than 360 million ads per day and generates 15 billion impressions per month.

The Broadsign marketing platform includes Broadsign Control for content distribution, playback and proof of performance, Broadsign Direct for sales inventory availability and proposal generation, and Broadsign Reach, a customized SSP for programmatic DOOH transactions.

About Splicky

Splicky is a demand-side platform (DSP) developed for mobile, CTV and DooH in the DACH region. A DSP is a trading platform where advertisers and media agencies can buy various digital ad-formats for their advertising campaigns through a single interface. Thanks to real-time bidding technology, this booking process is automated and runs in real time.

Splicky is a product of Jaduda GmbH, which belongs to the Swiss Goldbach Group since September 2015. At Dmexco 2016, Splicky expanded its offering with DooH. Since then, clients of Splicky can programmatically acquire digital-out-of-home screens. Splicky uses state of the art algorithms gaining better results from programmatic campaigns and works with tracking and targeting technologies developed specifically for Mobile and DooH channels. Clients also have the opportunity to run campaigns utilizing their own 3rd party data.

About Jaduda

Headquartered in Berlin, Jaduda GmbH is a full-service provider for mobile marketing and part of the Swiss Goldbach Group. The company was founded in early 2010 and offers a magnitude of services from concept creation to building landing pages and banners, analysis of complex marketing campaigns all in one mobile channel from a single source. Jaduda supports advertisers and agencies with tailor-made solutions to achieve their mobile goals. One of Jaduda’s specialties is App Store Optimization. In addition to these activities, Jaduda GmbH owns and operates a Splicky a Mobile DSP.