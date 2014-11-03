Broadsign International, LLC and Blue Bite Announce Mobile Partnership for Digital Out-of-Home

Broadsign and Blue Bite will collaborate on digital signage networks’ mobile strategies and campaigns.



About BroadsignNew York, NY. November 3, 2014. Blue Bite, the Mobile Standard in OOH™, and Broadsign International, LLC, top provider of cloud-based digital signage software, have announced a partnership intended to simplify and enhance the mobile component of digital signage campaigns.

As mobile is incorporated into an increasing number of digital signage programs, Broadsign and Blue Bite will harness the power of the former’s robust content management platform and the latter’s mTAG technology to deliver mobile marketing solutions in North America and worldwide.

“Blue Bite’s method of bridging the gap between digital and physical worlds through mobile is second to none, so it’s no surprise that its dominant market share consists of many Broadsign customers requiring reliable and innovative suppliers,” said Daniel Parisien, Vice President of Marketing and Strategy at Broadsign. “It is important that our partners offer the same level of quality and service that Broadsign has built its reputation upon – and the culture fit with Blue Bite is definitely present.”

In addition to sharing premium customers like Adspace Networks, Pikasso and JCDecaux, Broadsign and Blue Bite have an aligned vision regarding the future of digital out-of-home. Both companies believe in a technology-agnostic approach to mobile, with Blue Bite implementing the best fitting set of mobile onramps for each deployment and Broadsign functioning as a standardized and trusted means of content scheduling, display and reporting.

“Broadsign is a leader in the digital signage industry and we feel that a combined approach will offer a best-in-class platform for the digital out-of-home community,” said Mikhail Damiani, CEO at Blue Bite. “Furthermore, Broadsign gives us the ability to scale our footprint and deliver a larger mobile audience to Blue Bite’s brand and agency partners.”

Blue Bite and Broadsign are optimistic that the partnership will promote the benefits of allocating advertising dollars to DOOH media, from more effective consumer engagement to increased ROI. In offering advertisers the seamless ability to plan and execute campaigns with real time analytics and performance reports, the companies foresee rises in acceptance of and demand for integrated digital signage and mobile solutions – a trend that will further aid in the integration of current OOH and mobile practices for media agencies.

Such aspirations complement the Digital Place Based Advertising Association’s “video everywhere” approach to digital signage, an organization of which Blue Bite and Broadsign are members. Representatives from both parties will be present at the 2014 Video Everywhere Summit.

To learn more about how your digital signage network can take advantage of the Blue Bite – Broadsign partnership, please click here.

Broadsign International, LLC is the first global provider of cloud-based software for digital signage networks. Its platform was designed exclusively as a management system for media companies operating digital out-of-home and digital place-based media networks, giving them an unlimited capacity for growth without adding personnel. After over a decade in the industry, Broadsign’s latest incarnation, Broadsign X, has become a mature and reliable fit for all digital signage software needs and its Android-based smart player, Broadsign Xpress, has decreased the cost of deploying digital signage compared to PC-based hardware alternatives.

Broadsign’s constant growth, extensive network and dedication to predicting and responding to industry trends make its digital signage solutions a safe bet for the future of networks with even the most complex of requirements. For more information about Broadsign, visit https://broadsign.com.

About Blue Bite

Blue Bite is a leading mobile-marketing solutions provider utilizing a targeted, location-based approach to reach captive audiences on their mobile devices by leveraging NFC, BLE, QR, WiFi, SMS, Geofencing and other technologies. Blue Bite has partnered with many of the leading Out-of-Home Companies in the world and prides itself on creating interactive two-way engagements by enabling consumers to connect with digital and traditional media via their mobile phones. For more information, please visit www.bluebite.com and follow the latest updates and developments on Facebook and Twitter.

