Broadsign Hires Veronica Ong to Lead Sales in Southeast Asia

Experienced media sales professional joins Broadsign following a year of significant local growth

Singapore – January 30, 2023 – Building on a significant year of growth in Singapore and the broader Asia-Pacific region, digital-out-of-home (DOOH) marketing technology developer Broadsign today announced the addition of Veronica Ong to its team as Sales Director, Southeast Asia (SEA). Joining Broadsign from JCDecaux Singapore, Ong brings a wealth of OOH knowledge and sales experience that will help the company further expand its SEA footprint. In the newly formed role, she will support the regional sales team in strengthening Broadsign’s partner offering and growing its portfolio of DOOH clients across the region.

As former team leader of JCDecaux’s strategic and airport advertising accounts, Ong collaborated with major global brands buying ad space on the OOH leader’s network. During her tenure, she also managed sales for all media platforms in the Singapore region, from street furniture to retail malls, cinema, and large format advertising. Due to her proven account service talents, Ong earned a GroupM Best Media Salesperson Award in 2018, and an internal Best Salesperson Award in 2016 for her collaboration with the Changi Airport. Before JCDecaux, she held a range of sales roles across multiple advertising mediums, including publishing at SPH Magazines in the fashion and beauty division.

“Broadsign is well established in Southeast Asia, and I’m impressed by its robust technology offering and high standard of customer service, which I experienced personally on the client side in my former role. It has built the best OOH platform available for media operators of any size, and I look forward to working with the team to continue growing the business,” Ong shared. “It’s an honor and a privilege to be working with Remi Roques and the Broadsign team to help media owners unlock OOH’s full potential.”

“We’re incredibly thrilled to have Veronica join the team, especially at a very exciting time when we’re expanding our platform’s capabilities to support customer growth in 2023 and beyond,” commented Remi Roques, GM Broadsign APAC. “Her industry experience and passion for OOH are a tremendous asset to our team, and will help us continue reaching our goals.”

About Broadsign

Broadsign empowers publishers, agencies, and brands to harness the power of out-of-home and connect with audiences across the globe. Powering over 425,000 signs along roadways and in airports, shopping malls, health clinics, transit systems and more, Broadsign is at the heart of people’s lives. It gives marketers and agencies access to premium screens and has helped brands like Pepsi, Turkish Airlines, The UFC, Unilever, Volkswagen, John Lewis and more, run successful programmatic DOOH campaigns.