Broadsign Promotes Frank Vallenga to Vice President of SaaS Sales

Montreal, Canada – March 3, 2023 – Broadsign today announced the appointment of Frank Vallenga to Vice President of SaaS Sales. In this newly formed role, Vallenga will collaborate closely with prospective and existing customers to help them build and scale their OOH media businesses while also managing Broadsign’s global SaaS sales team.



Vallenga has been an integral member of the Broadsign team and a trusted advisor to media owners leveraging the Broadsign platform since joining the company as Sales Director in 2015. Shortly after, he was promoted to Head of Sales for EMEA and APAC and quickly began working more with the North American team. A self-proclaimed OOH enthusiast, he holds a deep knowledge and innate understanding of the OOH industry, which have contributed to Broadsign’s overall achievements. Prior to Broadsign, he worked for computer hardware manufacturing company AOPEN, providing physical players to the OOH industry, among others, and other sales roles across live events and TV.



“As Broadsign continues to grow and mature its offerings, strong leadership is crucial and Frank is the ideal person to shape this new role,” shared Maarten Dollevoet, Chief Revenue Officer, Broadsign. “His proven ability to build meaningful relationships with customers and the internal sales team alike will help propel Broadsign further. We’re thrilled to see what the future holds with Frank at the helm of global OOH SaaS sales.”



“Broadsign is expanding its service slate and customer base at an incredibly rapid pace. While here, I’ve seen our customer base grow exponentially alongside the team and have enjoyed all the learning opportunities and new responsibilities this has brought,” shared Vallenga. “I’m honored to be taking on a newly formed role and look forward to helping media owners continue to expand their businesses and prepare for the future.”

About Broadsign

Broadsign empowers publishers, agencies, and brands to harness the power of out-of-home and connect with audiences across the globe. Powering over one million static and digital signs along roadways and in airports, shopping malls, retail centers, health clinics, transit systems, electric vehicle charging stations, and more, Broadsign reaches audiences at multiple touchpoints throughout the consumer journey. The Broadsign platform helps media owners efficiently manage their business operations while enabling brands and agencies to easily book OOH campaigns. The platform includes tools for content distribution, playback and proof of performance; sales inventory availability and proposal generation; automated programmatic DOOH transactions; and OOH business operations. https://broadsign.com