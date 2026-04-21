Broadsign partners with JB Hi-Fi to accelerate Retail Media Network

Retailer launches scalable in-store digital signage network to enhance customer experience and increase brand amplification opportunities

SYDNEY, April 22, 2026 –Broadsign announced that leading Australian consumer electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi is deploying the Broadsign Platform to build and scale its in-store retail media network (RMN), which spans over 200 stores across Australia. The technology will streamline operations, enabling JB Hi-Fi to seamlessly plan, execute, optimise, and measure in-store media and ad campaigns across locations from one central hub.

With the Broadsign Platform providing real-time availability, intuitive ad serving, and robust campaign reporting out-of-the-box, JB Hi-Fi will be able to unlock impactful in-store opportunities and deliver measurable results across its network. An open API also allows JB Hi-Fi to integrate with its preferred retail systems, platforms, and processes, while still maintaining complete ownership and control over its network.

“We’re seeing strong interest in retail media from advertisers and brands who want to reach local audiences where purchase intent is high. We already had the screens to deliver in-store, and now with Broadsign, we have access to the same advertising toolset that major media owners use, and the ability to scale,” explained Gary Siewert, Director of Marketing and e-commerce, JB Hi-Fi. “Broadsign’s open API has also proved more valuable, allowing us to select the partners we want to work with as we build our omnichannel RMN, such as Retail Media Works and Criteo.”

“As Australia’s leading consumer electronics retailer, JB Hi-Fi is home to some of the world’s biggest brands. By partnering with best-in-class solutions such as Broadsign, JB Hi-Fi are not only maximising the potential of their retail media network, they’re setting the strongest possible foundation for themselves in an increasingly competitive space,” said Ben Allman, Regional VP of Platform Sales at Broadsign.

For more information about Broadsign’s in-store media network offering, visit: https://broadsign.com/retail-digital-signage/

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About Broadsign

Broadsign is the leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising technology platform, transforming how retailers, OOH media owners, and ad buyers reach and connect with audiences. More than 2.8 million static and digital signs along roadways and in shopping malls, grocery and convenience stores, airports, transit systems, and other OOH venues run on Broadsign. The Broadsign platform helps customers seamlessly plan, deliver, and optimize dynamic, data-driven in-store and OOH campaigns.

Through Broadsign’s programmatic SSP, Place Exchange, and integrations with 50+ omnichannel and OOH DSPs, the company offers advertisers and media buying agencies the largest footprint of global OOH inventory, enabling them to intuitively execute guaranteed and non-guaranteed OOH campaigns across a variety of OOH formats. Interoperability with retail POS systems, loyalty programs, and omnichannel media platforms allows retailers to create engaging, measurable in-store experiences that tie into on- and off-site campaign strategies. https://broadsign.com/retail-digital-signage/