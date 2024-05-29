Broadsign Platform Overview
Campaign PlanningAudience Campaigns & Ad ServingContent & Network ManagementStatic CampaignsProgrammatic Supply-Side PlatformLocal Signage Messaging
Our Plans
Launch a Programmatic DOOH Campaign
Inventory PackagesDSP PartnersBroadsign Ads
DOOHXCase Studies
Customer SpotlightsEBooks and WebinarsUpcoming EventsBlogDOOHX
Broadsign PlatformContent & Network ManagementBroadsign ControlGuaranteed CampaignsBroadsign DirectStatic CampaignsBroadsign AyudaProgrammatic CampaignsBroadsign ReachLocal Signage MessagingBroadsign PublishBroadsign Ads
English

BlogBroadsign’s Joy Hines named a 2024 Top Women in Media and Ad Tech 

Broadsign’s Joy Hines named a 2024 Top Women in Media and Ad Tech 

May 29, 2024

We’re thrilled to announce that Joy Hines, Director of Programmatic Operations here at Broadsign, has been named one of AdExchanger and AdMonsters’ 2024 Top Women in Media and Ad Tech! The prestigious award recognizes and celebrates women who have contributed significantly to the digital media and advertising technology community.

Joy is honored as a Programmatic Storyteller for her work in driving the adoption of programmatic solutions to media buyers, advertisers, and partners within the broader advertising industry. From ad tech innovation to programmatic sales and operations, honorees in the category are expert communicators who harness the power of storytelling to clarify complex messages and boost ad tech engagement.

Joy’s journey in ad tech spans over 15 remarkable years, including eight focused on Programmatic both at Yahoo! and Broadsign, where her experience is helping us shape and support the fast-growing programmatic digital out-of-home (pDOOH) industry. 

During her tenure at Yahoo!, Joy co-led the transformation of the client support model to a customer-centric approach that aligned with the rapid growth of the self-service business of the Yahoo DSP and helped drive the adoption and growth of native ads with programmatic buyers.

Joy brought her expertise to Broadsign in 2023, helping to scale operations for the company’s fast-growing programmatic OOH business. Leading programmatic operations for North America and LATAM, Joy and her team focus on building and scaling partnerships with our 30+ demand-side platform (DSP) partners and agencies, helping them execute programmatic DOOH campaigns with enormous success. 

A natural leader and coach, Joy excels at educating buyers about DOOH and how it can drive business results by reaching their intended audience, with precision, in various environments.

“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized alongside this exceptional group of women in media and ad tech. I see this as recognition not just for me personally, but for Broadsign as well. We’ve made significant strides in the programmatic DOOH space over the past few years, and I’m excited to see that momentum continue as the space continues to evolve,” says Joy Hines. 

“Joy delicately balances the ever-changing digital ad landscape and is skilled at identifying and growing the talent around her to produce amazing leaders and business results,” says John Dolan, Global VP of Media Sales at Broadsign. “She’s a forward-thinking leader who isn’t afraid to take risks but does so with a pragmatic approach to problem-solving.”

Congratulations, Joy! 

Recommended

May 13, 2024

Broadsign Acquires Netherlands-based DOOH DSP OutMoove 

Read Article

June 13, 2024

What is out-of-home (OOH) advertising? A beginner’s guide for marketers and media buyers

Read Article

May 30, 2024

Out-of-Home Advertising in 2024: Insights from this year’s OAAA OOH Media Conference 

Read Article

May 8, 2024

Reclaiming digital out-of-home’s share in omnichannel advertising strategies

Read Article

April 25, 2024

PATTISON Modernizes its Out-of-Home Technology Stack with Broadsign

Read Article