Broadsign’s Joy Hines named a 2024 Top Women in Media and Ad Tech 

We’re thrilled to announce that Joy Hines, Director of Programmatic Operations here at Broadsign, has been named one of AdExchanger and AdMonsters’ 2024 Top Women in Media and Ad Tech! The prestigious award recognizes and celebrates women who have contributed significantly to the digital media and advertising technology community.

Joy is honored as a Programmatic Storyteller for her work in driving the adoption of programmatic solutions to media buyers, advertisers, and partners within the broader advertising industry. From ad tech innovation to programmatic sales and operations, honorees in the category are expert communicators who harness the power of storytelling to clarify complex messages and boost ad tech engagement.

Joy’s journey in ad tech spans over 15 remarkable years, including eight focused on Programmatic both at Yahoo! and Broadsign, where her experience is helping us shape and support the fast-growing programmatic digital out-of-home (pDOOH) industry.

During her tenure at Yahoo!, Joy co-led the transformation of the client support model to a customer-centric approach that aligned with the rapid growth of the self-service business of the Yahoo DSP and helped drive the adoption and growth of native ads with programmatic buyers.

Joy brought her expertise to Broadsign in 2023, helping to scale operations for the company’s fast-growing programmatic OOH business. Leading programmatic operations for North America and LATAM, Joy and her team focus on building and scaling partnerships with our 30+ demand-side platform (DSP) partners and agencies, helping them execute programmatic DOOH campaigns with enormous success.

A natural leader and coach, Joy excels at educating buyers about DOOH and how it can drive business results by reaching their intended audience, with precision, in various environments.

“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized alongside this exceptional group of women in media and ad tech. I see this as recognition not just for me personally, but for Broadsign as well. We’ve made significant strides in the programmatic DOOH space over the past few years, and I’m excited to see that momentum continue as the space continues to evolve,” says Joy Hines.

“Joy delicately balances the ever-changing digital ad landscape and is skilled at identifying and growing the talent around her to produce amazing leaders and business results,” says John Dolan, Global VP of Media Sales at Broadsign. “She’s a forward-thinking leader who isn’t afraid to take risks but does so with a pragmatic approach to problem-solving.”

Congratulations, Joy!