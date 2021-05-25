Clear Channel Europe and Broadsign Extend Partnership to Transform the DOOH Sales Experience

Expanded strategic alliance brings the full stack of Broadsign OOH marketing solutions to CCE’s network, sets the stage for new innovation and optimization across DOOH transactions

LONDON and MONTREAL — May 25, 2021 — Clear Channel Europe (CCE) and Broadsign today announced an expanded partnership through which the full stack of Broadsign’s digital-out-of-home (DOOH) marketing technology solutions will be deployed across CCE’s DOOH network spanning Europe. The collaboration aligns with CCE’s strategic plans to optimize media selling and buying across its global network of inventory using technology from Broadsign, Microsoft and Salesforce. Working closely with Broadsign, CCE’s commercial innovation team is developing new solutions that automate and advance the DOOH transaction experience and provide enhanced precision and control in campaign planning.

The expanded partnership also standardizes the use of Broadsign’s full stack of technology across all CCE business units, including new deployments in the UK, Italy and France. As part of the engagement, Broadsign Direct and Broadsign Reach will be extended to all CCE regions to enhance sales operations for both direct sales and programmatic transactions. The synergy of the full stack will also enable CCE to offer media buyers more diverse inventory and more flexible DOOH products due to automated optimization of inventory between guaranteed and non-guaranteed buys.

“Increasing flexibility across DOOH transactions is key to the advancement of the medium and its programmatic evolution. Like a game of Tetris, however, it requires a strategic approach and smarter working, which is why we’re collaborating with technology partners like Broadsign, Microsoft and Salesforce. We have thousands of screens in our portfolio, and together with our partners we’ll be able to push the boundaries of what’s technically feasible, to give buyers the ultimate flexibility to adapt to market shifts,” said Ola Reppling, Chief Technology Officer, CCE. “This partnership is establishing a new precedent for the industry and aligns with Clear Channel’s broader digital transformation journey and our newly launched programmatic strategy, Clear Channel LaunchPad.”

“Not only is Clear Channel’s global inventory footprint expansive, with the media network housing some of the most sought-after ad space in the world, but the company has also quickly become a technology pioneer. Together, our teams are building a dynamic optimization engine that will maximize yield by fitting in more campaigns that might not otherwise be possible,” shared Maarten Dollevoet, Chief Revenue Officer, Broadsign. “It’s a landmark development for the industry that we’re thrilled to be a part of. With it, media buyers will easily be able to tap into all the advantages that DOOH has to offer and incorporate DOOH buys into omnichannel campaign planning, both of which will drive new attention to the medium.”

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (CCOH)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is one of the world’s largest outdoor advertising companies with a diverse portfolio of 450,000 print and digital displays in 31 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America and North America, reaching millions of people monthly. A growing digital platform includes over 13,500 digital displays in its international markets and more than 1,200 digital billboards across 28 markets in the U.S.

Comprised of two business divisions – Clear Channel International (CCI), covering markets in Asia, Europe and Latin America, and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA), the U.S and Caribbean business division – CCO employs 5,600 people globally.

For more information, visit: www.investor.clearchannel.com, www.clearchannelinternational.com and www.clearchanneloutdoor.com

About BroadsignBroadsign empowers publishers, agencies and brands to harness the power of out-of-home and connect with audiences across the globe. Powering over 425,000 signs along roadways and in airports, shopping malls, health clinics, transit systems and more, Broadsign is at the heart of people’s lives. The Broadsign platform helps publishers more efficiently manage their business operations while enabling brands and agencies to easily book OOH campaigns. The platform includes tools for content distribution, playback and proof of performance; sales inventory availability and proposal generation; automated programmatic DOOH transactions; and OOH business operations. https://broadsign.com