Broadsign Platform Overview
Campaign PlanningAudience Campaigns & Ad ServingContent & Network ManagementStatic CampaignsProgrammatic Supply-Side PlatformLocal Signage Messaging
Our Plans
Launch a Programmatic DOOH Campaign
Inventory PackagesDSP PartnersBroadsign Ads
DOOHXCase Studies
Customer SpotlightsEBooks and WebinarsUpcoming EventsBlogDOOHX
Broadsign PlatformContent & Network ManagementBroadsign ControlGuaranteed CampaignsBroadsign DirectStatic CampaignsBroadsign AyudaProgrammatic CampaignsBroadsign ReachLocal Signage MessagingBroadsign PublishBroadsign Ads
English

BlogBroadsign Conversations: Experimentation and brand identity with EOS

Broadsign Conversations: Experimentation and brand identity with EOS

February 2, 2023Rob Côté

For U.S.-based beauty and skincare brand Evolution of Smooth, known as EOS, experimentation and brand identity are at the core of what they do. Perhaps the best example is the brand’s 2021 partnership with TikTok creator Carly Joy, who went viral with an NSFW post raving about EOS’ shave cream. The video quickly amassed millions of views, helping the brand soar into popularity with Gen Z audiences and leading to a 35x increase in traffic from TikTok to its website, along with a significant increase in sales. 

We recently spoke with Soyoung Kang, Chief Marketing Officer at EOS, to get her insights on everything from experimentation and building brand identity to capitalizing on a viral moment and making sure it stands the test of time.

Rob Côté
Rob Côté

Demand Generation Manager

Recommended

December 19, 2023

How Boehringer Ingelheim saw a +254% lift in positive brand image with its programmatic DOOH campaign

Read Article

November 28, 2023

How Holt Renfrew drove 400,000 store visits and a +500% lift in intent with its programmatic DOOH campaign

Read Article

November 21, 2023

Coles 360 continues momentum with tech & media partnerships

Read Article

October 30, 2023

A Sure Bet: Maximizing your sports betting marketing strategy with out-of-home advertising

Read Article

October 25, 2023

A new home for OOH: Introducing The OOH Society by doohx

Read Article