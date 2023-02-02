Broadsign Conversations: Experimentation and brand identity with EOS

For U.S.-based beauty and skincare brand Evolution of Smooth, known as EOS, experimentation and brand identity are at the core of what they do. Perhaps the best example is the brand’s 2021 partnership with TikTok creator Carly Joy, who went viral with an NSFW post raving about EOS’ shave cream. The video quickly amassed millions of views, helping the brand soar into popularity with Gen Z audiences and leading to a 35x increase in traffic from TikTok to its website, along with a significant increase in sales.

We recently spoke with Soyoung Kang, Chief Marketing Officer at EOS, to get her insights on everything from experimentation and building brand identity to capitalizing on a viral moment and making sure it stands the test of time.