Exterion Media Selects Broadsign International, LLC for Unparalleled Innovation in Europe

London, England. November 30, 2015. Exterion Media, Europe’s largest privately held Out-of-Home advertising business, will convert 2,000 displays in the United Kingdom and Netherlands to Broadsign International, LLC’s digital signage platform.

“As we continue to develop our UK Digital Centre of Excellence, supporting digital delivery across a range of advertising displays, it is important to have the right software solutions and partner. Broadsign are leading the way in this field and we look forward to working together as the DOOH market continues to grow and evolve.” said Adrian Lovejoy, Service Delivery Director at Exterion Media UK.

“We tested several platforms prior to the decision. Broadsign’s automation, dynamic content capabilities and strong reporting were what proved its commitment to the advertising market, reliability as an innovative partner and ability to deliver unprecedented campaigns.” said Chris Fordham, Head of Digital Operations at Exterion Media UK.

As a market leader, Exterion Media UK has an unrivalled presence across transport networks, including the London Underground and National Rail, and retail environments including Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City. It delivers hard to reach urban audiences to advertisers, with targeted and innovative media propositions.

Exterion Media Netherlands helps brands achieve nationwide visibility and significant audience dwell time through assets in over 220 municipalities. In June 2015, eleven 70” displays were launched in Amsterdam Centraal Station with Google, Coca-Cola, Amstel and T-Mobile taking advantage of the strategically located screens.

“Here at Exterion Media we believe in making everyday journeys inspirational. We’re excited to welcome Broadsign and the possibilities their DOOH scheduling solution brings.” said Arnout Konig, Operations Director at Exterion Media NL.

“Partnering with Exterion Media is a strong testament to Broadsign’s reputation as the most robust solution for enterprise, advertising-based networks in the DOOH industry,” said Skip Beloff, Vice President of Sales at Broadsign. “We anticipate a dynamic and cutting-edge relationship with such a market leader. This announcement marks an important moment in the European and global DOOH space.”

Representatives from Broadsign and Exterion Media will be in London at the DailyDOOH Gala Awards on December 3, 2015.

Broadsign International, LLC is the first global provider of cloud-based digital signage software. Its award-winning, automated approach to content management is mature, reliable and robust, and gives digital out-of-home networks an unlimited capacity for growth without adding personnel. Broadsign’s sophisticated platform and cost-effective line of smart players, Broadsign Xpress and Broadsign Xpress Pro, decrease the cost of network deployment.

Broadsign’s constant growth, extensive customer base and dedication to predicting and responding to industry trends make its digital signage solutions a safe bet for the future of networks with even the most complex of requirements. For more information about Broadsign, visit https://broadsign.com.

About Exterion Media

Exterion Media is Europe’s largest privately held Out-of-Home advertising business. Engaging consumers on the move and using wide-ranging insight tools, it delivers valuable, relevant audiences to advertisers. Its diverse inventory formats and environments, both classic and digital, include transport (London Underground, bus, rail) billboards, street furniture and retail.

Exterion Media believes in making the everyday inspirational – by putting the right content, in front of the right people, at the right time and in the right location, Exterion Media transforms ordinary journeys into extraordinary experiences.

With operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, The Netherlands and Spain, Exterion Media works with a global portfolio of partners to engage and deliver audiences on a local and multi-country scale.

