Introducing Static Campaigns: Now available as part of the Broadsign Platform

While digital out-of-home (DOOH) seems to be all we can talk about these days, static (or classic) OOH, still remains the dominant format in this space. Unlike with DOOH, static media owners still rely on manual-heavy processes. This often means an endless back-and-forth of emails between internal teams and customers and manually managing inventory and creatives through multiple spreadsheets.

If this sounds like your day-to-day, then we’re here to tell you that it doesn’t have to be that way anymore because Broadsign Static Campaigns is finally here! Get static OOH campaigns out the door faster with access to real-time inventory availability and unified workflows. Plus, increase operational efficiency and visibility of campaign progress with your team using just our module to deliver static campaigns from start to finish.

With Static Campaigns now available as part of the Broadsign Platform, you can manage your static inventory and workflows alongside your digital and programmatic ones, making the Broadsign Platform the one-stop-shop solution for everything out-of-home.

Close deals quicker with real-time inventory availability

Static OOH inventory is generally managed through spreadsheets, requiring teams to manually input what’s available, held or booked. However, this information isn’t always accurate and updated. While you wait for a client to get back to you, another salesperson might have held or booked the inventory you planned to use. This creates significant lead times to get back to customers with a new proposal they’ll approve, which decreases operational efficiency.

With Broadsign Static Campaigns, you can see your inventory availability in real-time. Gone are the days of sales and chartists exchanging endless emails to determine the available inventory. Sales teams can input their campaign criteria and apply filters to instantly view the inventory that matches their customer’s requirements. This ensures that the inventory being offered to the customer is actually available. Giving everyone access to the same information eliminates the risk of overbooking, and deals can be finalized more efficiently.

Say goodbye to operational inefficiencies with unified workflows

Similar to how inventory is managed, many static media owners manage their business operations with a multi-tab spreadsheet that every department needs to update manually. This means that every time a step is completed and updated in the spreadsheet, team members need to send an email to notify the next person to complete their task. With no centralized view, complex and manual workflows often had to be implemented for management to get visibility on the status of work orders.

You can onboard your entire team onto Broadsign Static Campaigns and customize their access so they only have access to the part of the module that they need. With every department working from the same up-to-date information on campaign requirements, timelines and budgets, you can focus on delivering your campaigns on time rather than fixing errors. Moreover, with all information centralized through the platform, management can get the visibility they need through dashboards, exportable lists, and reports.

Streamline the production and delivery process for faster campaign deployment

One particular pain point we’ve heard from many OOH media owners is that getting visibility into the status of the production and delivery process can be challenging. Unlike DOOH, to get the campaigns up and running, posters need to be printed and then physically installed, requiring the help of multiple external vendors, like creative agencies, printing and delivery services, and bill posters to get the posters from warehouse to posting. With no centralized place for all stakeholders to communicate where they are in the posting process, multiple follow-ups by phone or email are often needed.

For bill posters on the move, they have easy access through our mobile app, Broadsign Post (available on both the Google Play and iOS App store) so that they can be notified when an action needs to be taken. Through the app, bill posters receive their work orders for posting and maintenance tasks for the billboards. They can even upload a picture of their finished work to show that the right ad was posted to the right face. With clear visibility on posting status, you can provide customers with updates and efficient campaign deployments.

Make data-driven decisions with insightful reports and analytics tools

With all data centralized in one place, you’ll have a clear picture of your business’ performance to identify what’s working well and what needs more energy and resources. Reports can be as broad or as granular as you want them to be, with insights down to the performance of an individual face. In addition to insightful reports, you also get analytic tools to help remove a lot of manual calculations for custom reports. With robust reporting capabilities at the tip of your fingers, you’ll have the critical insights that you need to make decisions with confidence.

Start modernizing your static OOH network today

Learn more about Broadsign Static Campaigns here.