WATCH: How foodora got creative with programmatic digital out-of-home

In major German cities, foodora’s pink-clad couriers are regular fixtures on the streets. The company is a leader in the online food delivery space, its success on that front helping fuel its global expansion.

Its pickup service, however, was not as well-known. To increase awareness of this offering, foodora ran a dynamic, programmatic digital out-of-home campaign powered by Broadsign Reach in three German cities.

The results? More than one million people were reached and foodora’s pickup option went from representing about four per cent of orders to around 15 per cent at some restaurants.

