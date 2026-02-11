Wisp drives 4X lift in brand preference with programmatic DOOH

To support its next phase of growth, Wisp, the leading pure-play women’s telehealth platform, partnered with Broadsign to reach its target audience at scale. Together, they launched a high-impact programmatic digital out-of-home (pDOOH) campaign across New York to build brand visibility and preference among Wisp’s core audience.

Objective

The campaign aimed to increase brand awareness and familiarity for Wisp among its target audience in the New York DMA. A core objective was to drive consumer interest and consideration, encouraging audiences to search for Wisp and visit the site to learn more about its telehealth consultations and prescription services.

Strategy

Wisp partnered with Broadsign to launch a high-impact programmatic digital out-of-home campaign using the OutMoove DSP, accessing premium inventory across 2,839 screens in the New York DMA. The campaign activated a diverse mix of placements to deliver broad reach and sustained frequency at scale.

The media strategy combined large-format billboards for visibility, urban panels located near high-traffic areas and pharmacies for repeated exposure, and in-pharmacy screens to deliver contextually relevant messaging at moments of high intent. This approach ensured Wisp’s message reached audiences consistently throughout their daily routines.

Results

+3.8x Lift in Brand Familiarity: The campaign significantly increased awareness and understanding of the Wisp brand across the New York DMA.

+4x Lift in Brand Preference vs. Top Competitors: High-impact placements, particularly in contextually relevant environments such as pharmacies, strengthened Wisp’s positioning and favorability among consumers.

+107% Lift in Purchase Consideration: Campaign exposure drove a meaningful increase in intent to use Wisp’s platform, demonstrating programmatic DOOH’s ability to influence consideration and real-world decision-making.

Want the campaign highlights? Check out the infographic below.

