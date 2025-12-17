How Visit Arizona drove a 30% increase in arrivals with programmatic DOOH

Visit Arizona, the official tourism board, launched a programmatic digital out-of-home campaign to inspire consumers nationwide to plan a trip to Arizona. The initiative was a strategic move to engage potential travellers in target markets and communicate with them at every stage of the planning process, from initial awareness to final booking.

Objective

The campaign aimed to build top-of-mind awareness and drive measurable results in the form of increased arrivals, with effectiveness measured through a combination of mobile retargeting and an arrival lift study to track actual consumer visits.

Strategy

Planned by agency of record, Off Madison Ave, OutMoove DSP was used to strategically place DOOH ads across high-traffic venues in key markets, to specifically target the client’s core High Value Personas. Programmatic DOOH was selected due to the ability to target these specific audience segments through a variety of placements. The media strategy maximized visibility and engaged consumers throughout their daily routines, guiding them along the travel planning journey.

Results

Success was measured through mobile retargeting via Native Touch and an arrival lift study conducted with Arrivalist.

High mobile engagement in key markets

Mobile retargeting was used to continue the conversation with consumers who saw the DOOH ads. This retargeting effort was highly successful, with mobile ads achieving a viewability rate of over 90%. The campaign drove strong results in key markets, demonstrating its ability to create a lasting impression and bridge the gap between OOH and mobile engagement.

Significant arrival lift

Visit Arizona saw a 30% arrival lift, exceeding the national average of 23% for similar campaigns. This result confirms the campaign’s strong influence on consumer travel decisions and its effectiveness in translating ad exposure into real-world arrivals.

“At Off Madison, we are thrilled with the success of Visit Arizona’s programmatic DOOH campaign. By strategically placing digital ads in high-traffic venues across key markets, we not only captured the attention of potential travellers but also drove significant results. Our collaboration with Broadsign and the deployment of a multi-faceted media strategy enabled us to surpass the national average in arrival lifts, reinforcing the power of innovative, targeted OOH advertising. This campaign is a testament to our commitment to engaging audiences in meaningful ways and transforming inspiration into action.” – Kriss M. Scheid, Associate Media Director, Off Madison Ave

Want the campaign highlights? Check out the infographic below.