HP drives a 12% sales lift with programmatic DOOH in Dubai

HP, a global technology leader and official technology sponsor of Real Madrid, leveraged the power of programmatic digital out-of-home (pDOOH) to promote its Smart Tank printer series. The targeted campaign in Dubai was designed to increase brand visibility, shift consumer perception, and drive measurable sales in a highly competitive market.

Objective

HP’s primary goal was to boost awareness, reshape brand perception, and increase purchase consideration for its CISS Tank printers, specifically the HP Smart Tank 585. Facing lower awareness and a lagging market share in the UAE, the campaign focused on delivering high-frequency exposure to a key audience: parents aged 25-54, aiming to convert attention into tangible sales growth.

Strategy

HP partnered with Broadsign to run a pDOOH campaign exclusively in Dubai, one of the UAE’s highest-value media markets. With Broadsign’s support, HP accessed premium digital inventory across shopping malls, transit hubs, and other high-traffic environments frequented by families. The campaign was designed to reach parents aged 25 to 54, targeting households with children—the key audience for HP’s Smart Tank printers. By combining contextual placements with precise audience targeting, the campaign delivered repeated, high-impact messaging throughout the day, helping build awareness and drive consideration.

See how HP increased sales and brand awareness with digital out-of-home

Results

A comprehensive brand lift study was conducted alongside retail data analysis to evaluate the campaign’s impact on brand awareness, image, purchase intent, and sales lift.

Significant sales lift: The campaign contributed to an impressive +12% YoY sales growth for HP printers in the UAE market, proving the effectiveness of pDOOH as a full-funnel channel that supports both brand lift and retail performance.

The campaign contributed to an impressive +12% YoY sales growth for HP printers in the UAE market, proving the effectiveness of pDOOH as a full-funnel channel that supports both brand lift and retail performance. Stronger Brand Image : The campaign delivered a 2x increase in positive brand image among exposed recallers compared to the control group.

: The campaign delivered a 2x increase in positive brand image among exposed recallers compared to the control group. Higher Purchase Consideration : The activation resulted in a +42% lift in consideration for the HP Smart Tank 585 printer, demonstrating the channel’s ability to move audiences directly from awareness to intent.

: The activation resulted in a +42% lift in consideration for the HP Smart Tank 585 printer, demonstrating the channel’s ability to move audiences directly from awareness to intent. Top-Tier Ad Recall and Interest: The campaign achieved a 41% ad recall, placing it in the top 5% industry benchmark. Furthermore, 64% of recallers expressed interest in the ad, also within the top 5% benchmark, indicating high creative resonance and message relevance with the target audience.

Want the campaign highlights? Check out the infographic below.