The data-driven advantage of programmatic DOOH

The fact that programmatic DOOH is automated makes it powerful well beyond its potential for time savings. By using external data feeds, it's possible to have programmatic sales trigger in response to conditions out in the world or to deliver content relevant to a particular place. This helps to improve targeting and make campaigns highly relevant to the observing audience.

For example, the foodora food delivery company recently ran a campaign to promote its pickup option, relying on a number of external data signals to ensure its message remained highly relevant.

The foodora campaign used weather data as one trigger, with sunny weather triggering creative that encouraged audiences to pick up food at a nearby restaurant. When it rained, they were prompted to order delivery instead. Additionally, the campaign would make suggestions for different partner restaurants depending on the geographic location of the screen displaying the campaign. The campaign was a hit, and a great example of how effectively targeted data-driven programmatic DOOH can be.

The variety of triggers that can be used in programmatic DOOH is virtually limitless. Time of day, stock trends, the outcomes of sports matches, facial recognition and just about anything else that produces data could trigger a DOOH campaign. For brands and media buyers, this means programmatic can be the key to much more creative and targeted DOOH campaigns than were ever possible before.