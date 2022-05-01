Why you should Add Programmatic Digital Out-of-home to your Mobile Campaign

Why programmatic digital out-of-home is right for your mobile DSP
There are many advantages for running a multichannel campaign with digital out-of-home and mobile:
1. More creative flexibility with large-format screens
Mobile campaigns are extremely targeted and can be customized for each individual, yet the small screen provided a fairly limited canvas. A digital billboard, on the other hand, can lead to much more exciting content. Pairing both mobile and digital out-of-home screens is a two-pronged approach that combines personalization and large-format impact.
2. Increased reach with goetargeting
Using location to deliver a mobile campaign works well to retarget those who have been in a given area, but is fairly limited when it comes to triggering campaigns in real time. Even if someone walks into a geofenced area, there is no guarantee that people are looking at their phones at the given moment. With digital out-of-home, advertisers have the opportunity to catch a viewer's eye when they enter an area, whether they are looking at their phone or not.
3. Driving consumers to mobile with digital signs
Mobile campaigns often include great CTAs that lead right to an app or mobile store, and the more traffic an ad gets, the more leads/downloads/sales a brand will get. Digital screens can entice people to look at their phones, either with a simple CTA, a clear web link or even a discount code, triggering mobile interaction.
4. Retarget mobile users with digital out-of-home
A recent programmatic campaign by Pepsi MAX retarget their mobile fans with digital out-of-home. Using beacons, the campaign triggered screens when fans entered malls across the Netherlands.
“With programmatic digital out-of-home, we were able to be extremely relevant to our audience without having to spend huge amounts. We're definitely going to continue to innovate with this type of campaign going forward.”
– Michiel Otten, brand manager beverages, PepsiCo.
5. Similar creatives
When designing an ad for a mobile campaign, it is fairly easy to also make digital out-of-home creatives. Exact dimensions will depend on which screens your DSP integrates, yet many screens sizes are similar proportions to mobile ads. What's more, video and HTML5 content used in mobile ads can also be used on digital screens.
All in all, adding digital out-of-home to your mobile DSP gives your advertising partners access to more inventory and more opportunities to reach their audience.