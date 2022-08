This is especially true when digital out-of-home is combined with other advertising channels in an integrated media plan. It's proven to extend reach, amplify a campaign and drive consumers to engage with brands. With its availability to be purchased programmatically, digital out-of-home is an accessible media for media buyers and a great addition to mobile and display campaigns.

Increase your campaign reach

While a strong tool on its own, out-of-home plays a large role in the success of a multi-channel marketing campaign. It has been shown to increase internet campaign reach by 68% and mobile campaign reach by 316%. This is due, in part, to the high-visibility of digital out-of-home screens. Unlike a traditional mobile or display ad, a DOOH ad can reach hundreds of viewers in one moment.

Programmatic DOOH is also highly-targetable, which means that your reach can be extended without taking up too much of the campaign budget. DSPs that offer programmatic DOOH use targeting criteria like time-of-day, weather, and even custom data feeds to trigger campaigns.