Broadsign Privacy Policy Technology and Data Collection Overview

To enhance and operate our Services, we automatically collect both Personal Information and non-Personal Information whenever you use them. This data helps us understand how, when, and which features you utilize, including how you interact with the Services and any connected social media platforms. We employ a range of Tracking Technologies to facilitate this collection. These technologies include Cookies, local browser storage, and similar tools like web beacons, pixels, or tags. Cookies are small data files stored in your web browser that we or third parties can access to save your preferences, keep you logged in, and gather usage information. Similarly, pixels and web beacons are small images placed on a webpage that allow for reading or writing a Cookie. The use of these technologies means that the collected information is often subject to the Tracking Technology's own privacy policy.

Name of the Provider Type Link to Provider's Privacy Policy

Google Service Provider https://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en

Hotjar Ltd. Online Tool Providers https://www.hotjar.com/legal/policies/privacy/

HubSpot, Inc. Service Provider https://legal.hubspot.com/privacy-policy

LinkedIn Service Provider https://www.linkedin.com/legal/privacy-policy

Meta Platforms, Inc. Service Provider https://www.facebook.com/privacy/policy/

Microsoft Corporation Service Provider https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/privacy/privacystatement

Reddit Online Tool Providers https://www.reddit.com/policies/privacy-policy

Vimeo Online Tool Providers https://vimeo.com/privacy

VWO Service Provider https://vwo.com/privacy-policy/

X Corp. Service Provider https://x.com/en/privacy#current

Yahoo Service Provider https://legal.yahoo.com/us/en/yahoo/privacy/index.html