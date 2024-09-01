Technology and Data Collection Overview

Broadsign Platform Overview
Broadsign Privacy PolicyTechnology and Data Collection Overview

To enhance and operate our Services, we automatically collect both Personal Information and non-Personal Information whenever you use them. This data helps us understand how, when, and which features you utilize, including how you interact with the Services and any connected social media platforms. We employ a range of Tracking Technologies to facilitate this collection. These technologies include Cookies, local browser storage, and similar tools like web beacons, pixels, or tags. Cookies are small data files stored in your web browser that we or third parties can access to save your preferences, keep you logged in, and gather usage information. Similarly, pixels and web beacons are small images placed on a webpage that allow for reading or writing a Cookie. The use of these technologies means that the collected information is often subject to the Tracking Technology's own privacy policy.

Name of the Provider

Type

Link to Provider's Privacy Policy

Google

Service Provider

https://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en

Hotjar Ltd.

Online Tool Providers

https://www.hotjar.com/legal/policies/privacy/

HubSpot, Inc.

Service Provider

https://legal.hubspot.com/privacy-policy

LinkedIn

Service Provider

https://www.linkedin.com/legal/privacy-policy

Meta Platforms, Inc.

Service Provider

https://www.facebook.com/privacy/policy/

Microsoft Corporation

Service Provider

https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/privacy/privacystatement

Reddit

Online Tool Providers

https://www.reddit.com/policies/privacy-policy

Vimeo

Online Tool Providers

https://vimeo.com/privacy

VWO

Service Provider

https://vwo.com/privacy-policy/

X Corp.

Service Provider

https://x.com/en/privacy#current

Yahoo

Service Provider

https://legal.yahoo.com/us/en/yahoo/privacy/index.html

YouTube

Service Provider

https://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en-GB

