Technology and Data Collection Overview
To enhance and operate our Services, we automatically collect both Personal Information and non-Personal Information whenever you use them. This data helps us understand how, when, and which features you utilize, including how you interact with the Services and any connected social media platforms. We employ a range of Tracking Technologies to facilitate this collection. These technologies include Cookies, local browser storage, and similar tools like web beacons, pixels, or tags. Cookies are small data files stored in your web browser that we or third parties can access to save your preferences, keep you logged in, and gather usage information. Similarly, pixels and web beacons are small images placed on a webpage that allow for reading or writing a Cookie. The use of these technologies means that the collected information is often subject to the Tracking Technology's own privacy policy.
Name of the Provider
Type
Link to Provider's Privacy Policy
Service Provider
Hotjar Ltd.
Online Tool Providers
HubSpot, Inc.
Service Provider
Service Provider
Meta Platforms, Inc.
Service Provider
Microsoft Corporation
Service Provider
Online Tool Providers
Vimeo
Online Tool Providers
VWO
Service Provider
X Corp.
Service Provider
Yahoo
Service Provider
YouTube
Service Provider