Catherine Lee
Cat has been with the Broadsign team since 2020, specializing in go-to-market strategy, product positioning and messaging, and cross-functional alignment. In her free time, she’s probably building something, caring for an (absurd) amount of plants or playing Zelda.
See all of their articles
December 13, 2021
Updates on the log4j security vulnerability and Broadsign
Read Article
November 8, 2021
Keep your static workflow more centralized and efficient with Ayuda
Read Article
October 11, 2021
Do detailed work more easily with Broadsign Control 14.2
Read Article
August 12, 2021
Programmatic DOOH: The omnichannel X factor
Read Article
July 29, 2021
What’s new in Broadsign Publish
Read Article
July 15, 2021
Swiftmile Selects Broadsign OOH Technology to Deliver Global Programmatic Micromobility Ad Network
Read Article