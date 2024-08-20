Broadsign Platform Overview
BlogJuliana Lai

Juliana Lai

Juliana has been a part of Broadsign’s marketing team since 2022, where she specializes in product-focused content tailored for OOH media owners. In her free time, you can find her on her potter’s wheel making ceramics or climbing a rock.

August 20, 2024

How Elevision enhanced its sales strategy and media operations with the Broadsign Platform

May 8, 2024

Reclaiming digital out-of-home’s share in omnichannel advertising strategies

April 16, 2024

What’s new in the Broadsign Platform: Sophisticated targeting, creative management and UI improvements

March 14, 2024

How the Broadsign Platform simplified EPAMEDIA’s digital network growth

March 4, 2024

Revenue growth through automation: Highlights from our panel at the Broadsign Connect 2024 Summit

February 6, 2024

Unlock new opportunities and additional revenue with Broadsign Audience Campaigns

February 20, 2024

The State of Static OOH: A sneak peek into our industry report

January 23, 2024

Using pDOOH for a faster and more targeted way of adding OOH to your omnichannel campaigns

November 2, 2023

Spotlight on static campaign management : Highlights from our latest Broadsign Platform webinar

October 18, 2023

How i-Media harmonized its technology stack and increased operational efficiency by 40%

August 29, 2023

What to look for in a static campaign management tool

June 6, 2023

Introducing Static Campaigns: Now available as part of the Broadsign Platform

May 16, 2023

Introducing Audience Campaigns: now available as part of the Broadsign Platform

March 28, 2023

How Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres made $6.1M in digital concession sales using the Broadsign Platform

March 27, 2023

Broadsign Platform Deep Dive: Highlights from our latest product webinar

