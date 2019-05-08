And even brighter we shine – Broadsign & Campsite

There’s no doubt that it’s an exciting time for us, with the recent addition of Ayuda to the Broadsign family. Well, the excitement continues, and we’re pleased to announce the acquisition of another amazing Montreal-based company: Campsite.

Over the past few years, we’ve been on a mission to drive the growth of programmatic throughout the industry – and so has Campsite. Both of our companies’ products and vision have played a significant role in shaping how digital out-of-home is transacted, and together, we’re confident that we can have an even bigger impact.

Campsite’s web-based platform, designed to easily enable media buyers and sellers to transact DOOH inventory, has a strong presence here in Canada, and is an excellent complement to Broadsign Reach. The combination of our businesses will further automate DOOH transactions, making it even easier for agencies and media buyers to find, plan, and book digital screens in their advertising campaigns.

For more details on the acquisition, read our press release.