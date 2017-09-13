Broadsign Successfully Completes SOC II and ISAE3402 Service Auditor Reports

Rigorous third-party audit ensures strict information security policies to protect customer data

Montreal, Canada. September 13, 2017 – Broadsign, the leading provider of digital signage and digital out-of-home software solutions, announced that it has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) II and ISAE3402 audits. These audits set standards for security, availability, process integrity, confidentiality and privacy for SaaS and cloud-based companies.

As digital signage network operators increasingly leverage cloud services to store data, compliance ensures that service providers follow strict security policies and procedures to protect the integrity and confidentiality of their clients’ data.

“We are proud to lead the digital out-of-home industry in obtaining the SOC II and ISAE3402 Service Auditor Reports,” said Burr Smith, Chairman, CEO and President at Broadsign. “We have always emphasized internal security rigour, but the audit and certification provides the third-party verification that our customers want.”

Conducted by BDO Canada LLP, an independent, internationally recognized professional services firm, the auditors evaluated Broadsign’s internal controls for organization and administration, physical and environmental controls, information security, system development, client implementation, system availability and disaster recovery.

“Broadsign is showcasing its commitment to maintaining the highest levels of security and confidentiality amongst SaaS and cloud-based companies” said Carlo Mariglia, Partner, Advisory Services at BDO Canada LLP. “With the successful completion of the audit, Broadsign customers now have third-party verification that the security of their data meets the rigorous globally accepted standards.”

Security in the digital signage industry is important, especially given the public nature of the screens and the prominence of cloud-based services. In a recent survey conducted by Broadsign, security and reliability ranked amongst the top three concerns that digital signage media owners have for their networks.

About Broadsign

Broadsign is the leading ad tech company providing secure and reliable automated digital signage software to media owners and operators across the globe. Enabling the effective management of dynamic content across complex global networks, Broadsign powers over 120,000 displays in venues such as airports, shopping malls, health clinics and cinemas.

Broadsign’s software suite includes Broadsign Core for content distribution, playback and proof of performance, Broadsign Serv Direct for sales inventory availability and proposal generation, and Broadsign Serv SSP for exposure to new buyers through a customized programmatic digital out-of-home solution.

