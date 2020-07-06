Broadsign selected by leading communications and media company, Quebecor, to power its digital out-of-home division

Partnership enables Quebecor to more effectively service advertisers across the province

MONTREAL, Canada – July 6, 2020 – Broadsign, the leading out-of-home (OOH) platform has been selected by Quebecor, Quebec’s leading communications, media and entertainment company, to power it’s digital out-of-home (DOOH) division. The partnership enables Quebecor to easily sell, manage and distribute content across its fleet of premium bus shelter screens from one centralized platform, significantly streamlining their DOOH workflows.

The integration includes a complete digital out-of-home platform, with Quebecor to utilize Broadsign Control for robust content management and distribution and Broadsign Direct and its Salesforce plugin for streamlined sales.

“Our priority when selecting our software provider was how the partnership would ultimately benefit our customers. That’s why we chose to partner with Broadsign, the clear industry leaders in digital signage. We quickly developed a strong relationship with their experienced team and were fully supported during every step of the integration. We are excited to see our offerings improve with a robust software that enables us to easily manage content scheduling and playback” said Claude Foisy, Vice President, Quebecor out-of-home

As the leading digital street furniture network in the province, Quebecor reaches nearly two million on-the-go students and business professionals, giving brands a direct and creative opportunity to reach these busy audiences. With many exposed to the screens at the same time every day, advertisers can use these daily routines to optimize campaign frequency and messaging.

Broadsign’s platform enables Quebecor to streamline and enhance their entire DOOH operations, providing their advertising partners with quicker RFP and campaign turnaround times, more data-based triggering capabilities, and additional creative support for HTML5.

“We’re especially excited about the partnership with Quebecor, their screens are important fixtures in our home city of Montreal,” said Maarten Dollevoet, SVP of sales at Broadsign. “With more efficient operations and sales, and enhanced campaign creative capabilities, we’re confident that advertisers will find even more value in working with Quebecor.”

Quebecor has screens in the busiest regions of the province including in Montreal, Laval, Montreal’s South Shore, Sherbrooke and Lévis.

About Broadsign

Broadsign is making it easier than ever for publishers, agencies and brands to harness the power of out-of-home and connect with audiences across the globe. Powering 187,000 digital screens in airports, shopping malls, health clinics, transit systems and more, Broadsign is at the heart of people’s lives.

The Broadsign platform enables marketers and agencies to easily book screens and has helped brands like Pepsi, Turkish Airlines, The UFC, Unilever, Volkswagen, John Lewis and more, launch successful programmatic DOOH campaigns.

About Quebecor

Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor’s subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services.

Quebec-based Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A, QBR.B), employs more than 10,000 people in Canada.

A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community. Each year, it actively supports more than 400 organizations in the vital fields of culture, health, education, the environment and entrepreneurship.