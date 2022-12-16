Entertainment & Media advertisers turn to OOH as the industry bounces back from a pandemic-induced slump

The entertainment industry is experiencing a global resurgence

After a decline in 2020, global entertainment & media industry revenue rose by 18.4% to US$2.51 trillion in 2022, found research by PwC. The rise is expected to continue in 2023, led by global cinema revenue, which is expected to reach a new high of US$46.4 billion.

Entertainment & Media OOH advertising growth is expected to continue over the next decade

According to Kenneth Research, the global DOOH market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~12% from 2023-2033, with the entertainment & media industry expected to hold the largest share of the global DOOH market by the end of the forecast period.

