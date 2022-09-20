OOH ads are highly relevant for CPG shoppers when making purchase decisions

Broadsign Platform Overview
BlogOOH ads are highly relevant for CPG shoppers when making purchase decisions

September 20, 2022Kayla Caticchio

CPG shoppers trust OOH ads more than any other media channel

53% say they trust OOH ads more than any other single medium, and 50% say they truly believe the messaging shown in OOH ads. (Source: OAAA)

Consumers pay attention to promotional OOH ads

42% are noticing OOH ads more than pre-pandemic levels, with another 42% of consumers saying OOH ads for special offers and promotions are the most useful. (Source: OAAA & The Harris Poll)

OOH generates a higher consumer action rate than other channels

Compared to other media channels, OOH ranks higher in driving consumer action based on its share of ad spend.

Check out our infographic for unique ways CPG marketers can drive brand awareness, lift purchase consideration, and boost the performance of other media channels with OOH.

Kayla Caticchio
Kayla Caticchio

Content Marketing Manager

Kayla has been a part of Broadsign’s marketing team since 2021, where she specializes in creating content on all things OOH, DOOH, and pDOOH. She spends her free time reading and trying new restaurants.

