OOH ads are highly relevant for CPG shoppers when making purchase decisions

CPG shoppers trust OOH ads more than any other media channel
53% say they trust OOH ads more than any other single medium, and 50% say they truly believe the messaging shown in OOH ads. (Source: OAAA)
Consumers pay attention to promotional OOH ads
42% are noticing OOH ads more than pre-pandemic levels, with another 42% of consumers saying OOH ads for special offers and promotions are the most useful. (Source: OAAA & The Harris Poll)
OOH generates a higher consumer action rate than other channels
Compared to other media channels, OOH ranks higher in driving consumer action based on its share of ad spend.