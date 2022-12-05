Broadsign Platform Overview
BlogHealthcare & pharma brands turn to digital out-of-home as consumers put a spotlight on well-being

Healthcare & pharma brands turn to digital out-of-home as consumers put a spotlight on well-being

December 5, 2022Kayla Caticchio

Healthcare made up 18% of the U.S. economy in 2022

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the U.S. healthcare industry is estimated to reach $6.2 trillion by 2028. The healthcare advertising market has also been experiencing growth, reaching a value of US$21.3 Billion in 2021. (Source: IMARC Group)

The pandemic has amplified the importance of healthcare – and people are paying attention

Q4 2022 U.S. data from the OAAA found that 49% of U.S. consumers are noticing OOH ads more than they did one year ago, with 58% having recently noticed OOH ads for healthcare. 76% of those who saw a healthcare OOH ad engaged in some form of action, like searching for the product, company, or facility online (37%) or asking family and friends about the brand (34%).

Check out our infographic for unique ways healthcare & pharma marketers can leverage OOH to drive brand awareness, lift consideration of new products or services, direct consumers to local facilities, and more. 

Kayla Caticchio

Content Marketing Manager

Kayla has been a part of Broadsign’s marketing team since 2021, where she specializes in creating content on all things OOH, DOOH, and pDOOH. She spends her free time reading and trying new restaurants.

