Healthcare & pharma brands turn to digital out-of-home as consumers put a spotlight on well-being

Healthcare made up 18% of the U.S. economy in 2022

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the U.S. healthcare industry is estimated to reach $6.2 trillion by 2028. The healthcare advertising market has also been experiencing growth, reaching a value of US$21.3 Billion in 2021. (Source: IMARC Group)

The pandemic has amplified the importance of healthcare – and people are paying attention

Q4 2022 U.S. data from the OAAA found that 49% of U.S. consumers are noticing OOH ads more than they did one year ago, with 58% having recently noticed OOH ads for healthcare. 76% of those who saw a healthcare OOH ad engaged in some form of action, like searching for the product, company, or facility online (37%) or asking family and friends about the brand (34%).

Check out our infographic for unique ways healthcare & pharma marketers can leverage OOH to drive brand awareness, lift consideration of new products or services, direct consumers to local facilities, and more.