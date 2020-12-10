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BlogPlace Exchange Named to AdExchanger Programmatic Power Players List

Place Exchange Named to AdExchanger Programmatic Power Players List

December 10, 2020Juliana Lai

We’re honored to be named to AdExchanger’s inaugural Programmatic Power Players list— the digital marketing industry’s first searchable guide to the best agencies, tech providers and partners in the business. Learn more on AdExchanger.

With the power to reach and engage consumers in the physical world through a dynamic array of formats and new technologies, OOH is growing faster than any traditional advertising medium. 2020 has further strengthened the need for a digitized and responsive OOH solution. The flexible nature of programmatic OOH, with options for non-guaranteed deals and open auction buying, and the ability to change creatives on the fly, has proven to be well-suited to nimble marketers looking to keep pace with evolving consumer behavior patterns. With no negative content adjacency, OOH offers advertisers full control of the medium and delivers powerful messaging in real-world physical contexts targeted to key audiences. Guaranteed to be brand-safe, always viewable, and bot-free.

Place Exchange is the first and only OOH SSP that enables truly programmatic execution for OOH. Integrated with leading OOH and place-based media companies as well as top omnichannel DSPs, Place Exchange activates programmatic OOH at unprecedented scale.

Unlike other platforms that merely automate the traditional process of buying OOH and create siloed processes for campaign planning, execution, and measurement, Place Exchange’s patented technology was designed to fully integrate OOH into omnichannel DSP workflows. For programmatic buyers using their DSP of choice, Place Exchange uniquely enables fully unified planning, buying, optimization, reporting, and attribution for OOH with other programmatic channels. From seamless private deal execution and open auction buying, to support for standard IAB creatives and third-party ad server tracking, to first-party audience and physical contextual targeting, to impression-level device data powering the same attribution measurement as for online and mobile, Place Exchange makes possible for OOH what no other platform does. For OOH media sellers, Place Exchange enables access to previously untapped programmatic revenue streams with a simple and easy integration, with full control over programmatic delivery via an open, transparent platform.

Juliana Lai
Juliana Lai

Juliana has been a part of Broadsign’s marketing team since 2022, where she specializes in product-focused content tailored for OOH media owners. In her free time, you can find her on her potter’s wheel making ceramics or climbing a rock.

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