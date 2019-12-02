Tis the Season for Updates to the Broadsign and Ayuda Platforms

It’s the time of year for fresh snow, bad pop covers of classic holiday songs, and foot-tapping anticipation of a little time off to enjoy with family. Know what’s even better than all of that? The announcement of a ton of updates to the Broadsign and Ayuda OOH platform. Consider them our gifts to you, the good boys and girls of the Broadsign family.

Check out our webinar for a walkthrough of everything new across our platform, or read on to get a look at the highlights.

Coming soon to Broadsign Control

For our Broadsign Control users, we’re announcing the gifts of enhanced content management, easier report customization, and performance and security enhancements. Here’s what you can look forward to early next year:

Improved SmartFeed

Our SmartFeed is getting even smarter, and will be able to store any type of historical data and automatically trigger content based on any changes made to that stored data. This can allow you to manage complex campaigns with much less manual work. For example, if you need to run a campaign where different creative is triggered based on changes to the live score of a hockey game.

Custom proof-of-play

We’re making it easier for advertisers to calculate their return on investment by enabling you to add custom lines in your proof-of-play report. Additional fields can be added both after a PoP report has been generated and in real time, helping you to fine-tune the transparency of your network and deliver more of the information your buyers want.

Improved programmatic functionality

We’re also deepening the programmatic support within Broadsign Control to make it easier to optimize buys made on your network.

Just-in-time bidding

With just-in-time bidding, the auction process for programmatic slots is only triggered 30 seconds before an ad starts playing. This helps to minimize the risk of timeouts and revenue loss, and lets buyers enjoy a reduced wait time.

Real-time audience API

Bid requests will be able to be made using real-time audience data. This will allow bidders to target their campaigns using metrics pulled mere seconds before the ad slot, increasing the likely and perceived value of the buy.

General performance & security enhancements

As always, we’re taking steps to improve the security and performance of our software to better serve the networks we power.

Some of the highlight improvements include:control

Hardware acceleration

By offloading video decoding and rendering from CPUs to specialized hardware, we’re improving overall performance of video transitions on Linux systems. This will help to smooth animations for heavy 4k video transitions.

Monitor sync via HTTPS

Broadsign Control users will be able to use HTTPS to transfer files and folders to the player. This is a more modern protocol, and provides greater security to you and your network. Note that FTP transfer will continue to be supported as well.

Enhanced security audit trail for AWS

Our recent migration to AWS has opened the door to improved authentication auditing through Amazon’s Security Trail Audit (SQS) tool. Soon, you will be able to have all login attempts and API calls delivered to you in real-time for enhanced transparency and security.

New in Broadsign Reach

For our Broadsign Reach users, we’re giving the gifts of enhanced visibility of who is bidding on inventory, some handy new notifications, and some useful new API fields for DSPs. Here’s what you can look forward to:

Personalized bidstream reports

We’ve added customizable reporting features will let you take deeper dives into your analytics and pull out key information about your network’s performance.

Loss notifications

We’re big fans of transparency, which is why we added loss notifications that will appear onscreen when a bid participates in an auction but does not win, or when a bid does not participate because of an invalid response or auction characteristics.

Screen API fields

We wanted to make it easier for advertisers to spend their money efficiently, and on the right screens, so we added a couple of key Screen API fields for our DSP partners to work with.

Floor CPM

Will allow publishers to assign a minimum bid price for their inventory, which helps inventory retain proper value and lets advertisers plan their budgets more easily.

Average weekly impressions of screens

This field helps users understand how many impressions a screen will get per week, going beyond the data provided for the programmatic slot in the loop.

New in Broadsign Direct

For our Broadsign Direct users, we’re giving the gifts of streamlined sales, synchronized screens, and a handy dandy Salesforce plugin (coming soon). Here’s what you can look forward to:

Category exclusions within Broadsign Direct

With the latest update, Direct users can create category exclusion lists to prevent ads from being shown on screens that they should not. For example, a campaign for a liquor brand could be made ineligible to play on screens inside or near schools or hospitals.

Packaged, synchronized screens

Want to sell several screens – and synchronize their playback – in a single location? It’s now as easy as selecting the synchronization option in Broadsign Direct and choosing which screens to include in the package. Broadsign Direct and Control will take care of the rest.

Salesforce plugin

We’re excited to announce that we will soon launch a plugin to integrate Broadsign Direct with Salesforce. Users will be able to check real-time inventory availability and automatically hold and book inventory from within Salesforce. Proposals will automatically be saved in Salesforce as Opportunities, historical interaction will all be tracked, and users will be able to download opportunities as a PDF, again from within Salesforce.

Altogether, this new plugin will remove a lot of existing friction for Salesforce users, letting you work faster and get more done.

New in Broadsign Publish

For our Broadsign Publish users, we’re giving the gifts of enhanced communication, streamlined productivity, and deeper message management options. Here’s what you can look forward to:

Better notifications, in Broadsign Publish or your email inbox

Staying on top of the content approval process is important, so we’re adding a couple of useful options to make sure you can get important messages the way you want.

Email notifications

Content approvers can now receive email notifications for the following:

Pending approvals

Comments made on a specific message

Updated graphics

And as a bonus, the types of email notifications you receive and the frequency at which they are received can both be customized.

Notification center

You can now also read pending notifications in the new notification center within Broadsign Publish, as well as get notified instantly when someone leaves a comment on your assets.

New features for better productivity

We’ve added a bunch of new capabilities to Publish to let users spend less time on busywork and more time on what matters.

Custom links

Need your users to be able to quickly access documents for brand guidelines or company policies? Publish now supports the creation of a custom information tab that will let you put the information your team needs just a click away.

Batch operations

Want to make a lot of updates within Publish? You no longer have to make them one at a time. With our new support for batch operations, the process of sharing, deleting, and reorganizing several messages just got a lot quicker and easier.

Go deeper with message creation options

We’ve made a couple of small tweaks to the ways messages can be created and distributed, making network management more convenient.

No end time

You no longer need to schedule an end time far out in the future, and can instead select a “no end time” option. This makes it easier for long-running messages – relating to opening hours, for example – to be scheduled more flexibly.

Play messages in order or randomly

Want to reduce the repetitiveness of your messaging and mix things up a little? With a new randomization feature, it’s now possible to play your non-ad content in random order.

New to the Ayuda Platform

For our Ayuda users, we’re giving the gifts of Broadsign Reach integration, new scheduling groups, enhanced blueprints, and PowerPoint export. Here’s what you can look forward to:

Broadsign Reach + Ayuda Splash integration

We’re delighted to announce that an integration between Broadsign Reach and Ayuda Splash is nearly complete. This will allow you to add your digital assets to our growing programmatic platform, giving you access to new demand sources and a new kind of revenue.

Scheduling groups

Streamline the process of booking complex campaigns with our new scheduling groups feature. This allows you to define specific subsets of faces, based on market locations and schedules, and use them to target content. Think of these groups as advanced filters that can save you a ton of repetitive scheduling work.

Dynamic blueprint management

Need to change the locations or details of faces within given location? With our new dynamic blueprint management, you can now drag, drop, and edit faces to reflect their most current locations, statuses, and details, all within Splash.

Sales contract export to PowerPoint

Want to quickly put together compelling presentations? Juice now supports the export of sales proposals directly to PowerPoint format.

