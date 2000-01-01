Broadsign Platform Overview
Broadsign SSP

Sell a Truly Omnichannel Campaign Within Your DSP

Use programmatic DOOH to activate omnichannel ad campaigns for your accounts. There's no implementation needed, your DSP already offers Broadsign SSP. Book a strategy call with our Head of Channel Partnerships to learn how to tap into incremental spend.

Drew Thachuk

Drew Thachuk

Head of Channel Partnerships at Broadsign

This is why you need to leverage DOOH

$20 billion

Projected DOOH spend in 2024

Source: Statista

40%

Percentage of marketers that are planning to include DOOH in their 2024 strategy

Source: Statista

76%

Percentage of consumers who take an action after seeing a DOOH ad

Source: OAAA

These industries are scaling with OOH

Digital Out-of-Home for Alcohol and Beverage Brands

Read Article

Beauty & Wellness brands turn to digital out-of-home as the industry sees a rise in consumer spending

Read Article

OOH ads drive awareness and action for sports betting

Read Article

See All Industries

Try programmatic dooh

Drive incremental in-platform spend from your accounts by leveraging Broadsign SSP

Premium global Dooh inventory

Say yes to global campaigns

Your clients operate globally, so do we. Our SSP offers a premium collection of the world's most in-demand OOH locations. Broadsign has you covered, wherever your client wants to advertise.

Efficient campaign launch

Say yes to complex campaigns

With Broadsign SSP, you get access to enriched targeting capabilities, robust reporting, contextual ad serving, and streamlined creative management. In a nutshell, our Auction Package technology allows you to efficiently take on more RFPs.

Flexible deal types

Say yes to campaign-specific deal types

Every campaign is different. That's why our SSP offers a range of deal types, including Private Marketplace (PMP), Programmatic Guaranteed (PG), and Open Exchange. This allows you to provide optionality to your clients.

Our SSP is Partnered with 35 + DSPs (including yours)

Try Broadsign SSP today

Increase in-platform ad spend

Say yes to previously hard-to-execute campaigns and campaigns you previously couldn't take on.

Launch campaigns quickly

Receive end-to-end account management to help you seamlessly go from planning to launch.

Sell DOOH confidently

The world's biggest and most trusted media owners choose Broadsign SSP.

Campaigns powered by broadsign SSP

HP uses DOOH to drive a +27% lift in purchase consideration for its new printer in South Africa

Objective

Boost brand awareness of the Smart Tank Printers

Strategy

Targeted parents aged 25-54 in strategic locations with video and non-video DOOH ads with promotional offer

Results

27% lift in purchase consideration among ad-recallers
See the case study

Programmatic DOOH drives a +153% uplift in purchase consideration for Veet Expert in the French market

Objective

Boost brand awareness for its new hair depilatory product in the French market

Strategy

Ads were displayed in high-traffic retail and shopping mall locations to reach women under the age of 50

Results

153% in purchase intent for Veet products among ad recallers
See the case study

Programmatic DOOH drives a 105% lift in positive brand image for Jotex home interiors

Objective

Boost brand awareness for its homeware products

Strategy

Targeted women demographics aged 25-55 with DOOH ads alongside other digital channels

Results

105% lift in positive brand image among ad recallers
See the case study

H&M Portugal's campaign boosted brand image, ad recall and purchase consideration with pDOOH

Objective

Increase brand awareness and sales for its summer fashion clothing line across Portuguese markets

Strategy

Ads ran across venue types like malls, subways, and train stations, targeting an audience of women aged 15-44 years old

Results

81% lift in positive brand image, with significant ad recall among the brand's target audience
See the case study

Boehringer Ingelheim saw a +254% lift in positive brand image with its pDOOH campaign

Objective

Increase awareness and sales for Frontpro's new pet antiparasitic product

Strategy

Ads were placed on outdoor screens and in shopping malls near pet stores, featuring QR codes that encouraged audience interaction with the content.

Results

254% lift in positive brand image, where ad recallers said the campaign gave them a positive impression of the brand
See the case study

Scale your accounts with DOOH

Book a time with our Head of Channel Partnerships to understand how to start leveraging and selling programmatic DOOH today.

