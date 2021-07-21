Place Exchange Closes $20 Million in Venture Funding to Power the Growth of Programmatic Out of Home Advertising

Series A Round Co-led by Revolution Ventures and Tribe Capital, completing the spinout of Place Exchange into a separate independent entity.

NEW YORK — July 21, 2021 – Place Exchange by Broadsign, the leading supply-side platform (SSP) for programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH), today announced the close of a $20 million Series A funding round. The investment was co-led by Revolution Ventures and Tribe Capital. The company will use the funding to broaden its product offerings, expand into new markets, and grow its team.

OOH advertising was the fastest-growing traditional advertising channel before the pandemic and is projected to grow more than any other major channel in 2021. That growth has been driven largely by digitization of the medium, which has in turn opened the door to programmatic activation. Place Exchange has been at the forefront of that transformation, enabling OOH to be seamlessly planned, bought, optimized, and measured within omnichannel demand-side platforms (DSPs) alongside online, mobile, and other digital media.

“Place Exchange was founded on the vision of making the OOH channel truly programmatic, with the same workflows, targeting, and measurement capabilities as other programmatic media,” said Ari Buchalter, CEO of Place Exchange. “Our unique, patented approach stands apart from other platforms in the industry that treat the OOH channel as a silo and lack many key programmatic capabilities critical to omnichannel buyers. Breaking that silo has been the key to opening up demand, and the vast majority of our growth has been driven by programmatic buyers that have never purchased OOH before.”

Despite the pandemic, Place Exchange grew substantially last year and is on track for mid triple-digit growth in 2021. Three key drivers are propelling its business forward:

With its unique programmatic vision, flexible and transparent platform, and industry-leading network of premium display and video OOH supply, Place Exchange has activated a critical mass of omnichannel DSPs investing in the OOH channel and buying at scale, creating significant new demand for OOH media.

The pandemic highlighted to its demand partners the unique benefits of buying OOH programmatically through Place Exchange’s SSP, offering far more flexibility, automation, insight, and measurability vs. alternatives.

Place Exchange has seen a general flight to quality towards the OOH channel, offering its demand partners massive reach, high-impact contextually relevant messaging in the real world, and unmatched consumer engagement – all while enabling DSP targeting and measurement capabilities on par with other digital channels, but without the bot fraud, viewability, and brand safety issues that have plagued online, mobile, social, CTV, and other media.

“Programmatic Out of Home is now reaching a tipping point, and as it scales into the mainstream, we believe it is critically important to have open supply-side platforms that are fully aligned with the interests of media owners. That is why we are incredibly excited to be bringing on Revolution Ventures and Tribe Capital as partners who share that vision and our passion for transforming the Out of Home channel. We look forward to further accelerating our growth together,” said Buchalter.

“Digital Out-of-Home is likely to follow the same trend we’ve seen in virtually every other category of advertising – a shift from separate media buys through siloed channels with limited analytics, to larger programmatic buys through online exchanges where attribution is table-stakes,” said Tige Savage, Managing Partner at Revolution Ventures. “Place Exchange is on the cutting edge of that shift, driving programmatic adoption in the Out-of-Home category. This is a Series A investment with a Series D management team and we couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Ari and the team.”

“Place Exchange’s exceptional early growth reflects its potential and we believe the company is well positioned to expand its foothold from a position of strength well into the future,” said Ted Maidenberg, Co-founder and General Partner at Tribe Capital. “We look forward to partnering with Place Exchange to realize its vision and to leverage our expertise in helping companies to achieve product-market fit and unlocking “N-of-1” outcomes.”

Initially incubated within former parent company Intersection, Place Exchange has always focused on programmatic growth of the entire OOH category. This investment completes the spinout of Place Exchange into a completely separate, standalone entity focused on that objective. Mr. Buchalter, who was formerly the CEO of both Place Exchange and Intersection, is now exclusively the CEO of Place Exchange. As part of the investment, Mr. Savage and Mr. Maidenberg will be joining the Board of Directors of Place Exchange.

About Revolution Ventures

Revolution Ventures is Revolution’s institutionally-backed early stage fund investing in companies around the country that are attacking large, multi-billion dollar categories. Co-founders Steve Case and Investment Partners Tige Savage, David Golden, and Clara Sieg work with companies that meet their disciplined criteria and form true partnerships with founders to help them build market-leading businesses. Revolution Ventures is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and part of Revolution’s family of funds including Revolution Growth and the Rise of the Rest Seed Funds. Visit us online at revolution.com/ventures or @Revolution.

About Tribe Capital

Tribe Capital is a team of Silicon Valley technologists and engineers who harness data science and leverage hands-on operating experience to accomplish two goals: to identify the most significant companies of our generation, and to generate outsized returns by driving growth at each inflection point. The firm has approximately $1.35 billion in assets under management and has made notable investments in Bolt, Carta, Front, Instabase, Kraken, Momentus, and Relativity Space. To learn more, visit tribecap.co.

About Place Exchange by Broadsign

Place Exchange by Broadsign is the leading global SSP for programmatic out-of-home media, featuring the largest footprint of OOH media worldwide. As part of Broadsign’s family of OOH solutions, Place Exchange is integrated with omnichannel and OOH DSPs, and offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify non-guaranteed and guaranteed programmatic buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels within their DSP of choice, leveraging the same workflows, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online, mobile, and other forms of digital advertising. Place Exchange’s unmatched array of premium global OOH inventory adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control.