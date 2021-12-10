Place Exchange Releases PerView™ Product Offering Dynamic Measurement of Reach & Frequency Across Out of Home Media

IBO Marketing’s Speedway joins numerous Place Exchange partners already using PerView™ to power reach & frequency measurement for Out of Home Media

New York, NY (December 10, 2021) – Place Exchange by Broadsign, the leading supply-side platform (SSP) for programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH), today announced the release of its PerView™ product, delivering up-to-date, dynamic reach, frequency, and impression (RFI) measurement for buyers and sellers of OOH media. PerView™ enables users to perform RFI measurement across different OOH publishers, asset types, geographies, consumer segments, and timeframes – from individual OOH publisher displays and networks, to cross-publisher OOH advertising campaigns, up to the entire OOH category as a whole.

“The ability to accurately measure reach and frequency, and transact on an impression basis, are fundamental requirements for media in today’s world,” said Ari Buchalter, CEO of Place Exchange. “With more and more marketers buying OOH programmatically, we saw the clear need for a solution that could deliver reliable reach and frequency measurement for their media campaigns, whether pre-campaign for planning, mid-campaign for optimization, or post-campaign for analysis and validation.”

Other solutions in the market are generally based on coarse statistical models using inputs from the census or other government or municipal agencies, updated on an annual or monthly basis. They therefore produce the same static outputs, regardless of real-time changes to actual vehicular & pedestrian traffic patterns, and do not properly account for the significant overlap of users exposed to different OOH media, such as billboards, street furniture, and place-based screens. Moreover, OOH differs fundamentally from other media such as TV or online, where the location of the user is assumed to be fixed. In OOH contexts, a large fraction of users exposed to advertising may not be “resident” to the locale where the ad was seen (such as truckers on highways, long-distance commuters at transit stations, or tourists in cities), which fundamentally impacts reach and impression calculations.

PerView™ was purpose-built to enable reliable and up-to-date RFI measurement across all types of OOH media, regardless of whether it is transacted through Place Exchange’s SSP. It encompasses static as well as digital OOH media, including outdoor and indoor assets, as well as stationary and moving assets. It was designed based on the OAAA OOH Impression Measurement Guidelines and can deliver unduplicated RFI measurement across different OOH publishers and media types, at national and local levels, for aggregate populations or specific segments, and support both pre-campaign planning and forecasting as well as mid-campaign and post-campaign measurement on an as-delivered basis.

“Place Exchange’s PerView™ capabilities have enabled us to measure reach and frequency, for programmatic OOH, in ways that were not possible before,” said Adrian Witter, Director, Programmatic and Partnerships at Kinetic. “It’s been a game-changer for us in terms of being able to plan and measure programmatic OOH on equal footing with other channels and we’re excited to begin rolling this out holistically across OOH activations.”

“We realized that the patented IP and methodology that we originally developed to enable advertisers to measure the performance of OOH media, could also be used to measure quantities like reach, frequency, GRPs, TRPs, and impressions, based on granular deterministic data,” said Buchalter. “As more and more OOH buyers asked to leverage this capability on a campaign-by-campaign basis, we also started to see interest in the product from OOH sellers. We’re excited to partner with IBOUSA in making PerView measurement available to hundreds of billboard operators throughout the US.”

“At the IBO, our associates are increasingly understanding that the buying and selling of OOH is evolving and that new measurement capabilities are required,” said Chris Cowlbeck, General Manager of IBOUSA, an OOH networking group of independent billboard operators. “We believe it is important that measurement come from an independent entity, with a deep understanding of our unique medium and a proven track of innovation. We’re incredibly excited to offer Place Exchange’s PerView measurement solution to our associates.”

“At the end of the day, the big prize in the OOH industry is the ability to capture spend from other channels,” said Buchalter. “OOH offers unsurpassed reach, audience engagement, brand safety, and cost effectiveness, but in order to unlock those benefits and shift budgets, it’s critical that OOH can be planned, executed, and measured through the same platforms, methods, and metrics as other channels. We’re excited by the potential for PerView to bring a level playing field when it comes to the measurement of reach, frequency, and impressions for OOH.”

About IBO Speedway

The IBO COOP Speedway is the marketing machine of IBOUSA, a networking group of independent OOH media owners. Their cloud-based set of data solutions and technology tools enable the IBO Marketing team to aggregate inventory information from media owners and deliver data to buyers. IBOUSA has grown to over 250 companies with a footprint of approximately 90,000 OOH displays, and uniquely functions on a break-even basis to represent the IBO Associates as a cooperative manager, much like a farming coop. The Speedway’s centralized technical platform enables one-stop functionality for buyers, whether automation-assisted, fully programmatic, or the good old-fashioned manual way. For more information contact Becky Smith, IBOUSA Enterprise Manager, becky@IBOUSA.org, or Chris Cowlbeck, chris@IBOUSA.org, or call the office for immediate attention, 580-226-2234.

About Place Exchange by Broadsign

Place Exchange by Broadsign is the leading global SSP for programmatic out-of-home media, featuring the largest footprint of OOH media worldwide. As part of Broadsign’s family of OOH solutions, Place Exchange is integrated with omnichannel and OOH DSPs, and offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify non-guaranteed and guaranteed programmatic buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels within their DSP of choice, leveraging the same workflows, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online, mobile, and other forms of digital advertising. Place Exchange’s unmatched array of premium global OOH inventory adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control.